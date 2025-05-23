Advertisement
NewsPhotosWhere The Sea Glows: Discover India’s Stunning Bioluminescent Beaches – Best Time To Visit And Tips
Where The Sea Glows: Discover India’s Stunning Bioluminescent Beaches – Best Time To Visit And Tips

Visiting bioluminescent beaches at night is on almost everyone's bucket list. Disturbance in the water triggers light, creating a magical, starry effect on the waves and sand. India offers several enchanting destinations where you can witness this natural phenomenon.

Updated:May 23, 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Havelock Island In Andaman & Nicobar

Havelock Island In Andaman & Nicobar

Havelock Island, located in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, is renowned for its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters. After the monsoon season, the shores often glow with a mesmerizing blue light, caused by bioluminescent plankton.

Bangaram Island In Lakshadweep

Bangaram Island, part of the Lakshadweep archipelago, is known for its tranquil charm, white sandy beaches, and turquoise waters. After nightfall, the sea occasionally shimmers with bioluminescence, as microscopic organisms light up the waves. This natural glow creates a magical, unforgettable experience, enchanting visitors with the island's serene, glowing beauty.

Betalbatim Beach In Goa

Betalbatim Beach, situated in South Goa, is a quieter alternative to its more popular neighbors. On certain nights, the shoreline comes alive with glowing bioluminescent waves, creating a rare and enchanting sight for fortunate visitors who happen to be there at the right moment.

 

Mattu Beach In Karnataka

Mattu Beach, located near Karnataka's Udupi, is a hidden treasure known for its peaceful ambience and natural beauty. During the post-monsoon months, the beach occasionally showcases bioluminescence, as the concentration of glowing microorganisms rises. This rare phenomenon transforms the shoreline into a sparkling wonder, offering a magical nighttime experience for visitors.

 

Kumbalangi In Kerala

Kumbalangi, a scenic island village near Kerala's Kochi, is famed for its eco-tourism efforts. At times, its tranquil backwaters glow with bioluminescence, locally called 'Kavaru'.

What Is Bioluminescence

Bioluminescence is the natural emission of light by living organisms, such as plankton, fireflies, and some fungi. It occurs through a chemical reaction involving luciferin and luciferase. In marine environments, this phenomenon creates glowing waves and sparkling water, offering a magical visual effect often seen at night in certain locations.

Tips For Experiencing Bioluminescence

Bioluminescence is best seen during the post-monsoon season and on moonless nights. For the clearest view, visit spots far from city lights. (Image: Freepik)

