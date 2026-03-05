Which city is called the Orange City of India? Know the history, farming secrets, and interesting facts
A city in India is famously known as the “Orange City” because of its large-scale orange cultivation, thriving fruit markets, and long history of citrus farming. Discover the history, farming secrets, and interesting facts behind why this place became the country’s hub for delicious oranges.
Nagpur, located in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, is widely known as the “Orange City of India.” The city has earned this title because it is one of the largest centres for orange farming, trading, and distribution in the country. Nagpur oranges are famous for their taste and quality, and they are supplied to many markets across India.
Why Nagpur is perfect for growing oranges
The natural environment of Nagpur makes it an ideal place for orange cultivation. The region has fertile black cotton soil and experiences cool winters, which help orange trees grow well. These conditions allow farmers to produce high-quality oranges that are known for their freshness and flavour.
History of orange farming in Nagpur
Orange cultivation in Nagpur has a long history that goes back almost two centuries. It began during the rule of the Bhonsle dynasty, when orange farming started gaining importance in the region. Over time, Nagpur oranges became well known for their unique taste and quality.
A Major Centre for Orange Trade
Nagpur is considered one of the largest hubs for orange production and trade in India. The city has busy fruit markets, modern storage facilities, and strong transport networks. Because of this, oranges grown in Nagpur are supplied to many cities across the country.
Special Qualities of Nagpur Oranges
Nagpur oranges are admired for their bright colour, juicy texture, natural sweetness, and long shelf life. Due to their unique characteristics and regional identity, the fruit has received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which protects the authenticity of oranges grown in this area.
Importance of Oranges for Nagpur
Oranges play a significant role in Nagpur’s economy and culture. Large orchards around the city produce huge quantities of fruit every year. The orange business supports thousands of farmers, traders, and workers, making it an important source of livelihood in the region.
Nagpur’s connection with oranges is deeply rooted in its history and identity. From sprawling farms to busy fruit markets, oranges are an essential part of the city’s life. Because of its strong production and trade network, Nagpur continues to proudly hold the title of India’s Orange City.
Trending Photos