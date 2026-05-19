Which city is known as the Apple Capital of India? - check the name
Nestled in the picturesque hills of Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh, Kotgarh is celebrated as the Apple Capital of India. This charming town pioneered commercial apple cultivation in the country and continues to produce premium varieties that delight markets nationwide. This town is also famous for favourable Himalayan climate and strong horticultural tradition.
(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik))
Pioneering origin
American Samuel Evans Stokes or or Satyanand Stokes introduced a variety of apples here in the early 20th century.
Ideal climate
Cool Himalayan climate and high altitudes create perfect conditions for crisp, flavorful apples.
Historic significance
First successful commercial orchards in India transformed local agriculture.
Production hub
Supplies high-quality apples like Delicious varieties across India.
Cultural icon
Orchards define the landscape, economy, and identity of the region.
Tourist attraction
Scenic beauty, apple festivals, and farm stays draw visitors year-round.
Economic backbone
Supports thousands of families and boosts Himachal’s fruit economy.
Trending Photos