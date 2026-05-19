Which city is known as the Apple Capital of India? - check the name

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Nestled in the picturesque hills of Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh, Kotgarh is celebrated as the Apple Capital of India. This charming town pioneered commercial apple cultivation in the country and continues to produce premium varieties that delight markets nationwide. This town is also famous for favourable Himalayan climate and strong horticultural tradition.



(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik))