Which Indian City Creates Most Millionaires? Mumbai, Delhi Or Bengaluru- Find Out

The Hurun Report 2025 reveals that Mumbai tops the list of Indian cities with the most millionaire households, followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru. The number of high-net-worth households in India has surged sharply, reflecting rising wealth creation across major cities, with Mumbai retaining its lead as the country’s financial capital.
 

Updated:Sep 21, 2025, 07:50 AM IST
Mumbai leads the list with 1,42,000 millionaire households, reaffirming its status as India’s financial capital.

 

New Delhi secures the second spot with 68,200 millionaire households.  

Bengaluru, India’s IT hub, ranks third with 31,600 millionaire households.  

Ahmedabad (26,800) and Kolkata (26,600) follow closely, reflecting strong regional wealth creation.  

Chennai (22,800) and Pune (22,500) also make it to the top seven, showcasing southern and western India’s economic growth.  

Less than Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, but growing wealth centers include Hyderabad (19,800), Gurugram (10,100), and Surat (5,700).

Lucknow and Visakhapatnam share the fourteenth spot with 2,900 millionaire households each, highlighting emerging wealth pockets beyond metro cities. (All Representaive Images: Pixabay)

