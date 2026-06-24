/Which Indian city is known as the ‘Sun City’?

Jodhpur – The Sun City and Blue City of India

Jodhpur is called the Sun City because it receives bright sunshine for most of the year due to its location near the Thar Desert. At the same time, it is also known as the Blue City because many houses in the old city are painted in shades of blue, giving it a stunning aerial view.

Founded in 1459 by Rao Jodha, Jodhpur carries centuries of royal heritage alongside its famous climate. The Rathore dynasty, which ruled here, regarded the sun as a symbol of strength and power, so the association runs deeper than just weather. It's woven into the city's identity, its history, its sense of itself.