/Which Indian city is known as the ‘Sun City’?

This city in Rajasthan is famously known as the “Sun City” due to its bright sunny weather throughout most of the year and its location near the Thar Desert. The city is also called the “Blue City” because of its stunning blue-painted houses and rich royal heritage.
India is home to many beautiful cities with unique identities and nicknames. One such famous city is Jodhpur in Rajasthan, widely known as the “Sun City.” This name comes from its bright, sunny weather that lasts for most of the year. Along with its sunshine, the city is also known for its rich history and royal charm.
Jodhpur is called the Sun City because it receives bright sunshine for most of the year due to its location near the Thar Desert. At the same time, it is also known as the Blue City because many houses in the old city are painted in shades of blue, giving it a stunning aerial view.
Founded in 1459 by Rao Jodha, Jodhpur carries centuries of royal heritage alongside its famous climate. The Rathore dynasty, which ruled here, regarded the sun as a symbol of strength and power, so the association runs deeper than just weather. It's woven into the city's identity, its history, its sense of itself.
Jodhpur enjoys clear skies and strong sunlight for most of the year. Even winters remain warm and bright. This consistent sunshine, along with its desert location, is the main reason behind the name “Sun City.” Historically, the sun was also seen as a symbol of power by the Rathore rulers.
Here are the top 5 places to visit in Jodhpur:-
One of the largest forts in India, Mehrangarh Fort offers breathtaking views of the blue city and showcases royal artifacts, courtyards, and museums.
A beautiful white marble memorial built in memory of Maharaja Jaswant Singh II, known for its peaceful surroundings and intricate carvings.
One of the world’s largest private residences, part palace and part luxury hotel, showcasing royal heritage and architecture.
A lively marketplace where you can shop for spices, handicrafts, textiles, and enjoy local street food.
A historic garden complex with cenotaphs, temples, and statues surrounded by greenery and ancient architecture.
Jodhpur is truly a city of contrasts: bright sunshine, royal forts, and blue-painted streets. Known both as the Sun City and the Blue City, it offers a unique travel experience filled with history, culture, and beauty. A visit to Jodhpur is like stepping into Rajasthan’s royal past with a golden touch of sunlight.