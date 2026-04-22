Which state is known as the vegetable state of India?

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When it comes to feeding a nation as vast as India, vegetables play a central role in daily diets, forming the base of meals across regions. Among all states, West Bengal stands out for its remarkable contribution to vegetable supply. The state produces a wide variety of crops in large quantities, ensuring year-round availability in markets. This consistent and diverse output has earned it the title of the “Vegetable State of India” or the “Vegetable Basket of India.”