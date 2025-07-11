Whispers Of Rain And Forests: India’s 7 Greenest Escapes To Visit During Monsoon

photoDetails

Here is a list of 7 of India’s lushest destinations that come alive during the monsoon. From the mist-covered tea gardens of Munnar to the rain-drenched root bridges of Cherrapunji, each location offers a mesmerising view of nature. You can explore Coorg’s coffee-scented hills, Agumbe’s dense rainforests, and the floral burst in Uttarakhand’s Valley of Flowers showcase the country’s green splendor. Wayanad’s serene trails and Mawlynnong’s pristine charm further enrich the your journey. These 7 green escapes provide not just visual delight but also a peaceful destinations for monsoon travel lovers and nature seekers alike.