Whispers Of Rain And Forests: India’s 7 Greenest Escapes To Visit During Monsoon

Here is a list of 7 of India’s lushest destinations that come alive during the monsoon. From the mist-covered tea gardens of Munnar to the rain-drenched root bridges of Cherrapunji, each location offers a mesmerising view of nature. You can explore Coorg’s coffee-scented hills, Agumbe’s dense rainforests, and the floral burst in Uttarakhand’s Valley of Flowers showcase the country’s green splendor. Wayanad’s serene trails and Mawlynnong’s pristine charm further enrich the your journey. These 7 green escapes provide not just visual delight but also a peaceful destinations for monsoon travel lovers and nature seekers alike.

Updated:Jul 11, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
1. Munnar, Kerala:

1. Munnar, Kerala:

Munnar, Kerala: This place is nestled in the Western Ghats, and it turns lush and misty during the monsoon. Here you can experience rolling tea gardens, waterfalls, and spice plantations that become more vibrant and a peaceful retreat. Rain-kissed hills and cool breezes make it a rejuvenating experience for nature lovers.

2. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya:

2. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya:

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya: This place is known for receiving one of the highest rainfalls in the world. Cherrapunji is a green wonderland, and Monsoon brings alive its living root bridges, dense forests, and roaring waterfalls. An ideal place for a nature lover. 

3. Coorg, Karnataka:

3. Coorg, Karnataka:

Coorg, Karnataka: It is often called the 'Scotland of India', it becomes more  enchanting with rain. Here you can experience coffee estates, misty valleys, and gushing streams create a serene monsoon paradise. This place is an ideal place for a cozy, romantic, and nature filled getaway.

4. Agumbe, Karnataka:

4. Agumbe, Karnataka:

Agumbe, Karnataka: This is considered as a hidden rainforest treasure. This lush, wet and wonderfully place get alive during monsoon. And it is often the “Cherrapunji of the South”. It is  a hotspot for biodiversity and home to rare species. 

5. Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand:

5. Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand:

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand: A UNESCO World Heritage Site that turns into a breathtaking bloom of wildflowers. The vibrant carpet of colors against a misty Himalayan backdrop is a sight to behold, and this view seems astonishing. This place is perfect for trekkers and nature enthusiasts.

6. Wayanad, Kerala:

6. Wayanad, Kerala:

Wayanad, Kerala: It's a dense forest, waterfalls, and ancient caves become magical with monsoon mist, and it's perfect for hiking, wildlife spotting, and unwinding amid greenery. The rain adds a soothing rhythm to its peaceful ambiance during monsoon.

 

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya:

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya:

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya: This is known as the cleanest village turns into a monsoon and it turns into a monsoon fairy tale with rain-soaked greenery and blooming flora. This place in Meghalaya is surrounded by forests and living root bridges. This place is ideal for a slow, mindful, and nature-rich retreat.

