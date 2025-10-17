Who Is 'Father Of Indian Railways'? Meet Legend Behind India's First Rail Line
Indian Railway is one of the largest rail networks in the world, with multiple stations and excellent services. Indian Railways started in 1853 with the Mumbai-Thane line, with the efforts of Lord Dalhousie, "Father of Indian Railways,"who was also known as "Father of Indian Railways." It was a British colonial initiative to transport goods.
Indian Railways began in 1853 with the first passenger train running from Mumbai (Bombay) to Thane, covering about 34 kilometers.
The railway system was introduced by British colonial rulers primarily to benefit the British Empire by shipping raw materials to Europe.
As per multiple media reports, Lord Dalhousie is known as the "Father of Indian Railways" for his pioneering steps and convincing the British to establish railways.
Lord Dalhousie was the Governor-General of India from 1848 to 1856 and served during the railway's crucial beginnings.
He introduced the "Railway Minutes of 1853" which was an important document outlining the future development plan for the Indian Railways.
Following the first train's success, railway lines rapidly spread across various parts of India, marking a series of significant milestones. (Representative Image: Gemini)
