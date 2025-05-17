Advertisement
Who Is Jyoti Malhotra? Haryana YouTuber Arrested For Spying For Pakistan

The Haryana Police have arrested Hisar-based popularYouTuber and travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra on charges of spying and sharing sensitive information with Pakistan, the officials said on Saturday.

Updated:May 17, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
The Haryana Police have arrested Hisar-based YouTuber and travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra with six individuals, on charges of spying and sharing sensitive information with Pakistani operatives. The arrests come as part of an investigation into alleged espionage activities linked to foreign intelligence networks.

 

Jyoti Malhotra, who runs the popular YouTube channel Travel with Jo, has approximately 3.77 lakh subscribers. Known for her travel vlogs, she had recently posted several videos documenting her visits to Pakistan earlier this year. Her content had garnered a large following and wide reach on social media.

In addition to YouTube, Malhotra is also active on Instagram under the handle travelwithjo1, where she has around 1.32 lakh followers. Her profile bio reads: “Nomadic Leo Girl. Wanderer Haryanvi + Punjabi modern girl with old ideas.” Authorities are currently investigating the nature of the information shared and her connections with Pakistani agents.

According to an FIR cited by IANS, travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra visited the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023, where she came into contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, a staff member. 

Danish, who was declared persona non grata by the Indian government and expelled on May 13, allegedly introduced Jyoti Malhotra to several Pakistani intelligence operatives.

She allegedly used encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Snapchat to communicate and saved the contacts of Pakistan’s ISI operatives under fake names in her phone to hide their identities.

