Who Is Nupur Bora? Why This Assam Civil Servant Is Facing CM Himanta’s Ire In Just Six Years Of Service
Nupur Bora Case: Be it the Union Public Service Commission or state public service commissions, lakhs of aspirants take the exam every year and only a few hundreds of them qualify for these post that virtually make them elite class citizens. While IAS/IPS/PCS are reputed posts, some of those holding these posts often take the wrong path of corruption and land in trouble. Since the IAS/IPS/PCS officials are often deployed in the decision making posts, they can make or break anyone's dream - be it wrong or right. Now, in one such case, an Assam PCS has been suspended for alleged corruption and amassing huge wealth more than her income. The officer is Nupur Bora.
Who Is Nupur Bora?
Born on March 31, 1989, in Assam’s Golaghat district, Nupur Bora built her academic foundation in some of the state’s most respected institutions. She studied at Cotton College in Guwahati before pursuing a degree in English Literature from Gauhati University. Her journey began in the field of education, not bureaucracy. (Pic: Nupur Bora/Social Media)
Teaching Career
According to her social media profile, Bora’s first professional role was as a postgraduate subject teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School in Tezpur in September 2016. Two years later, she moved into teacher training, serving as a Lecturer at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET)—a government-run body that prepares educators at the grassroots level. (Pic: Nupur Bora/Social Media)
Transition Into Bureaucracy
In 2019, Bora made the shift that would define her career: she cleared the civil services and was appointed as an Assistant Commissioner in Karbi Anglong district. It was a prestigious step, placing her among the ranks of Assam’s administrative machinery. Over the next few years, her postings took her across districts. In June 2023, she was transferred to Barpeta district as Circle Officer, and later posted in Kamrup district’s Goroimari revenue circle, where she was serving at the time of the controversy. (Pic: Nupur Bora/Social Media)
The Controversy
On September 15, officers from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Special Vigilance Cell carried out raids at multiple locations linked to Bora. What they reported finding shocked many: Rs 92 lakh in cash and gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 1 crore. Another Rs 10 lakh in cash was allegedly recovered from her rented accommodation in Barpeta. (Pic: Nupur Bora/Social Media)
CM Himanta's Allegations
The Chief Minister claimed that Bora had been under watch for six months and accused her of profiting from land deals that involved the transfer of Hindu-owned land to Muslims. According to Sarma, her earnings were “400 times more than her legitimate income.” (Pic: Nupur Bora/Social Media)
A Career Under Cloud
The raids and allegations have placed Bora’s six-year career in government under intense scrutiny. She had once been seen as a young officer with potential, but the findings suggest a troubling narrative of disproportionate assets. The investigation has not stopped at her doorstep. The Special Vigilance Cell also searched the residence of her alleged aide, Lat Mandal Surajit Deka, a staffer at the Barpeta revenue circle office. Deka is accused of acquiring multiple land properties in possible collusion with Bora during her tenure in Barpeta. (Pic: Nupur Bora/Social Media)
What Lies Ahead
At just 36 years old, Bora now faces one of the biggest challenges of her life—not in the form of an exam or a new posting, but in defending her reputation and explaining the wealth uncovered. What began as a career rooted in education and public service has now been overshadowed by allegations of corruption and misuse of power. (Pic: ANI)
