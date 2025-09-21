Who Is Nupur Bora? Why This Assam Civil Servant Is Facing CM Himanta’s Ire In Just Six Years Of Service

photoDetails

Nupur Bora Case: Be it the Union Public Service Commission or state public service commissions, lakhs of aspirants take the exam every year and only a few hundreds of them qualify for these post that virtually make them elite class citizens. While IAS/IPS/PCS are reputed posts, some of those holding these posts often take the wrong path of corruption and land in trouble. Since the IAS/IPS/PCS officials are often deployed in the decision making posts, they can make or break anyone's dream - be it wrong or right. Now, in one such case, an Assam PCS has been suspended for alleged corruption and amassing huge wealth more than her income. The officer is Nupur Bora.