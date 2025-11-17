Who Is Samaresh Singh? Rohini Acharya’s Investment Banker Husband, DU Alumni, Owns Properties Worth...
Rohini Acharya’s dramatic decision to step away from politics and sever ties with her family has sparked nationwide interest, not only in her allegations but also in her personal life abroad. As her social media posts accusing relatives of humiliating her gained traction, public attention shifted towards the man by her side: her husband, Samaresh Singh, an investment banker based in Singapore. Here is a closer look at his background, education, and professional journey.
Rohini Acharya Cuts Ties With Family And Politics
Rohini, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, announced that she was quitting politics and distancing herself from her family. Her exit was accompanied by accusations that relatives claimed she had secured an election ticket in exchange for a “dirty kidney.”
In an emotional post on X, she said she was criticised for prioritising her father's health over her own family. She wrote that she did not seek permission from her husband or in-laws before donating her kidney and that her act had later been demeaned as “dirty”. (Photo Credit: Instagram/Rohini Acharya)
Who Is Rohini Acharya’s Husband, Samaresh Singh?
Following her allegations, public curiosity turned towards her family life in Singapore, where she lives with her husband, Samaresh Singh, and their three children, Ananya, Aditya, and Arihant.
Rohini married Samaresh in 2002. He is the son of former Income Tax commissioner Rao Ranvijay Singh. After their marriage, the couple moved to the United States and eventually settled in Singapore. (Photo Credit: Instagram/Rohini Acharya)
His Net Worth And Property
Rohini Acharya contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Saran seat. In her affidavit to the Election Commission, she stated that she and her husband, Samaresh Singh, possess approximately ₹36 crore (approximately $36 million), and that they have a loan of ₹1 crore (approximately $10 million). They possess approximately half a kilogram of gold, 5.5 kilograms of silver, and precious stones worth ₹5 lakh (approximately $500,000). They own residential properties in several locations, including Patna and Danapur, and Andheri and Parel in Mumbai. They also own commercial property in a mall on Boring Road. They also own two plots of land each in Bihta and Bikram. They also own agricultural land in Karwal and Daudnagar districts. (Photo Credit: Instagram/Rohini Acharya)
His Academic Credentials
Samaresh studied Economics at Delhi University before pursuing a Master's in Economics, Finance, and International Business at the Delhi School of Economics. He later completed an MBA in Finance from INSEAD Business School. (Photo Credit: Instagram/Rohini Acharya)
A Senior Investment Banker
Samaresh is currently Managing Director, Investment Banking (M&A), at Evercore in Singapore. He has also held senior roles at Standard Chartered Bank. (Photo Credit: Instagram/Rohini Acharya)
Political Fallout After Rohini’s Claims
Rohini's statements led to a political storm, with the BJP criticising the RJD and questioning why Tejashwi Yadav remained the preferred leader despite Rohini's sacrifice for her father. (Photo Credit: Instagram/Rohini Acharya)
