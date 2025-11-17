Who Is Samaresh Singh? Rohini Acharya’s Investment Banker Husband, DU Alumni, Owns Properties Worth...

1 / 6

Rohini, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, announced that she was quitting politics and distancing herself from her family. Her exit was accompanied by accusations that relatives claimed she had secured an election ticket in exchange for a “dirty kidney.”

In an emotional post on X, she said she was criticised for prioritising her father's health over her own family. She wrote that she did not seek permission from her husband or in-laws before donating her kidney and that her act had later been demeaned as “dirty”. (Photo Credit: Instagram/Rohini Acharya)