Why Did BJP Choose Rekha Gupta As Delhi CM? 5 Key Reasons Explained

Rekha Gupta has a long-standing connection with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), spanning over three decades. She has been active in student politics since her early years and has worked extensively with the BJP’s student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). In 1996-97, she served as the President of the Delhi University Students’ Union and later held key positions in the BJP, including General Secretary of the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha and a member of the party’s National Executive. Her RSS affiliation further solidifies her credentials within the BJP’s ideological framework.