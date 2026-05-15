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NewsPhotosWhy do trains make click-clack sound? Safety threat or common noise? Science explained
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Why do trains make click-clack sound? Safety threat or common noise? Science explained

By providing an affordable means of long-distance travel, the Indian railway network bridges the gap between diverse cultures, languages, and geographies, enabling millions of people to move across the country for work, education, and pilgrimage. But a question arises: Why do trains make a click-clack sound?  

 

Updated:May 15, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
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Passenger and more

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Passenger and more

As one of the world's largest employers and carriers, Indian Railways handles a staggering volume of both passenger and freight traffic. On the passenger side, it transports millions of people daily across a vast hierarchy of services. Simultaneously, the cargo sector acts as the backbone of the Indian industry. This dual role makes the railways indispensable for the country. 

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The click-clack sound

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The click-clack sound

The classic "click-clack" sound of a train is a rhythmic percussion caused by the wheels passing over the joints in the rails.

To understand why this happens, it is important to look at how tracks were traditionally built and how physics affects steel.

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The gap (Reason)

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The gap (Reason)

Historically, railroad tracks were made of relatively short sections of steel rail. When these sections are laid end-to-end, engineers leave a small gap between them. These gaps are vital for thermal expansion. 

Steel expands when it gets hot in the summer, and contracts when it gets cold in the winter. 

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History

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History

The history of Indian Railways is a saga that began in 1853, when the first commercial passenger train traveled several kilometers. Originally established during the British Raj for colonial administration and resource extraction, the network underwent a massive transformation post-Independence in 1947. Since then, the system has evolved from steam-powered locomotives to a modern, high-tech network.

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The wheel (Reason)

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The wheel (Reason)

As the heavy steel wheel of the train rolls along the smooth rail, it eventually reaches one of these gaps. It is known that the first click happens when the wheel "drops" slightly into the gap and hits the leading edge of the next rail section.

Subsequently, the second clack occurs because most train cars have two sets of wheels that ride together on a "bogie." The same sound is heard again almost immediately as the wheel hits the gap.

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Bolts and more (Reason)

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Bolts and more (Reason)

The sections of rail are held together by heavy steel plates and even though they are bolted tightly, there is still a tiny bit of vertical movement. This amplifies the mechanical thud.

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Complex network

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Complex network

Indian Railways operates one of the largest and most complex rail networks in the world. Spanning in thousands of kilometers, the tracks weave through challenging terrains. The network is divided into multiple zones to manage thousands of stations and a massive fleet of locomotives and coaches. 

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Magnific

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 Indian Railways
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