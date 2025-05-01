Advertisement
NewsPhotosWhy May 1 Is Celebrated As Maharashtra Day – History & Significance | See Pics
Why May 1 Is Celebrated As Maharashtra Day – History & Significance | See Pics

Discover why May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day. Learn about its history, cultural significance, and the legacy of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement.

 

Updated:May 01, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Heroic Sacrifices

1/7
Heroic Sacrifices

The movement involved mass mobilisations and heroic sacrifices by people and leaders alike who desired an independent state for Marathi speakers.

 

Significance

2/7

The Maharashtra state was created to cater to the needs of the Marathi-speaking populace following a historic demand by the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement.

 

History

3/7

Maharashtra Day, or Maharashtra Diwas, is being celebrated throughout the state to commemorate the establishment of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. The day is celebrated to commemorate the implementation of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, which resulted in the bifurcation of the then-Bombay State into two states—Maharashtra and Gujarat—on linguistic grounds.

 

Bombay Reorganisation Act

4/7

As a counter, the Indian Parliament enacted the Bombay Reorganisation Act in April 1960. It became effective on May 1, establishing two separate states: Maharashtra and Gujarat.

 

5/7

Following India's independence, the States Reorganisation Act of 1956 sought to reconfigure state borders along linguistic and cultural lines. Nevertheless, the Bombay State continued to be a multilingual state with Marathi, Gujarati, Konkani, and Kutchi speakers. Increasing calls for a separate Marathi-speaking state reached a peak in massive protests under the Samyukta Maharashtra Andolan.

 

Core Of The Nation's Advancement

6/7

From being the land of Shivaji Maharaj and housing historical landmarks such as the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, to hosting Mumbai—India's financial hub—Maharashtra remains at the core of the nation's advancement.

 

Cultural And Political Significance

7/7

Maharashtra Day is a celebration not only of statehood but also a tribute to cultural pride and togetherness of Marathi-speaking people. It signifies the achievement of a democratic struggle based on regional and linguistic identity. The day also marks the role of the state in Indian economics, art, literature, and social movements.

 

