Why Somnath Temple is one of India’s most powerful Shiva shrines: History, facts, architecture and travel guide

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Somnath is known as the Adi Jyotirlinga. Hindu mythology traces its origins to Soma, the Moon God, who is said to have built the very first temple here in gold to worship Lord Shiva after a curse had dimmed his light. Worshipping at Somnath, the story goes, restored what he'd lost.

The temple appears in some of Hinduism's oldest texts - the Rigveda, the Puranas. Its ancient name is Prabhasa, which translates roughly to "place of brightness" or "splendour." Devotees believe the site carries a spiritual energy tied to the lunar cycles. Whether you hold that belief or not, there's something about standing there that's difficult to dismiss.