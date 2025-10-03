Advertisement
World Bank Debt 2025: India Tops Global Borrowing, Other Nations Follow
World Bank Debt 2025: India Tops Global Borrowing, Other Nations Follow

The World Bank lends to countries worldwide to fund infrastructure, social programs, healthcare, and climate resilience. These funds are loans, not grants, and must be repaid. India tops the list with USD 39.3 billion in outstanding World Bank loans. Here’s a list of eight countries that top the World Bank’s 10 largest debtor nations, highlighting how they are using loans to fund infrastructure, social programs, and economic development:

 

Updated:Oct 03, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
India: USD 39.3 billion

India: USD 39.3 billion

India leads World Bank borrowing, channeling debt into infrastructure, poverty reduction, social programs, digitalization, and climate adaptation efforts to maintain growth and address socio-economic disparities.

Indonesia: USD 22.2 billion

Indonesia: USD 22.2 billion

Indonesia utilizes World Bank loans for transport, education, disaster recovery, and inclusive development, aiming to stimulate growth, modernize infrastructure, and improve living standards across its archipelago.

Pakistan: Just under USD 20 billion

Pakistan: Just under USD 20 billion

Pakistan’s borrowing targets energy, transport, and reform projects, assisting macroeconomic stability and poverty alleviation amid recurring fiscal crises and regional challenges, with support for resilience-building.

Bangladesh: USD 19.8 billion

Bangladesh: USD 19.8 billion

Bangladesh invests borrowed funds in infrastructure, energy, and healthcare, supporting poverty reduction and aiming for robust economic expansion, while advancing towards middle-income classification.

Nigeria: USD 15.6 billion

Nigeria: USD 15.6 billion

Nigeria’s World Bank debt supports power, agriculture, healthcare, and urban development initiatives, helping Africa’s largest economy confront rising poverty, unemployment, and diversify its growth base.

Ukraine: USD 13.6 billion

Ukraine: USD 13.6 billion

Ukraine channels World Bank financing into reconstruction, social protection, and economic stabilization, crucial for recovery from ongoing conflict and laying the groundwork for reform and development.

Brazil: Moderate increase in debt since 2010

Brazil: Moderate increase in debt since 2010

Brazil’s moderate post-2010 debt increase funds health, education, and infrastructure upgrades, focusing on sustainable growth, poverty reduction, and reducing regional inequalities.

Mexico: Moderate increase in debt since 2010

Mexico: Moderate increase in debt since 2010

Mexico’s World Bank debt increment since 2010 supports social programs, urban projects, and climate adaptation, strengthening the nation’s modernization and boosting resilience against economic risks.

