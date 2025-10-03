World Bank Debt 2025: India Tops Global Borrowing, Other Nations Follow

photoDetails

The World Bank lends to countries worldwide to fund infrastructure, social programs, healthcare, and climate resilience. These funds are loans, not grants, and must be repaid. India tops the list with USD 39.3 billion in outstanding World Bank loans. Here’s a list of eight countries that top the World Bank’s 10 largest debtor nations, highlighting how they are using loans to fund infrastructure, social programs, and economic development: