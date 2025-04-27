World’s 7 Most Dangerous Train Journeys
The railway network is one of the most efficient and preferred modes of transportation, not just in India but across the world. Here is a list of 7 of the most dangerous train routes in the world, known for their extreme conditions, sharp curves, and tracks running over seas and mountains.
Chennai–Rameswaram Route, India
The train crosses the Pamban Bridge, which spans over the sea and is vulnerable to high winds and storms.
The Death Railway (Thailand)
This was built during WWII by prisoners of war in treacherous jungle terrain, with many dying during construction. The narrow cliffside tracks and wooden trestle bridges still make it a white-knuckle ride.
Devil’s Nose Train, Ecuador
It zigzags up and down a nearly vertical cliff with sharp switchbacks.
White Pass & Yukon Route, Alaska
The track was built during the Klondike Gold Rush, it navigates snow-covered peaks, steep inclines, and narrow tracks.
Georgetown Loop Railroad, Colorado
The Georgetown Loop Railroad is located in the Rocky Mountains in Clear Creek County. This is a narrow-gauge track with high trestle bridges and steep mountain grades.
Kuranda Scenic Railway, Australia
Kuranda Scenic Railway provides the experience of travelling through dense rainforests and over unstable terrain with landslide risks.
Argo Gede Train Route, Indonesia
The Argo Gede train route in Indonesia is famous for its stunning views of deep subtropical valleys and a dangerous section that crosses a towering bridge. (Image: Freepik)
