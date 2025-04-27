Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2892154https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/world-s-7-most-dangerous-train-journeys-2892154
NewsPhotosWorld’s 7 Most Dangerous Train Journeys
photoDetails

World’s 7 Most Dangerous Train Journeys

The railway network is one of the most efficient and preferred modes of transportation, not just in India but across the world. Here is a list of 7 of the most dangerous train routes in the world, known for their extreme conditions, sharp curves, and tracks running over seas and mountains.

 

Updated:Apr 27, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Chennai–Rameswaram Route, India

1/7
Chennai–Rameswaram Route, India

The train crosses the Pamban Bridge, which spans over the sea and is vulnerable to high winds and storms.

Follow Us

The Death Railway (Thailand)

2/7

This was built during WWII by prisoners of war in treacherous jungle terrain, with many dying during construction. The narrow cliffside tracks and wooden trestle bridges still make it a white-knuckle ride.

Follow Us

Devil’s Nose Train, Ecuador

3/7

It zigzags up and down a nearly vertical cliff with sharp switchbacks.

Follow Us

White Pass & Yukon Route, Alaska

4/7

The track was built during the Klondike Gold Rush, it navigates snow-covered peaks, steep inclines, and narrow tracks.

Follow Us

Georgetown Loop Railroad, Colorado

5/7

The Georgetown Loop Railroad is located in the Rocky Mountains in Clear Creek County. This is a narrow-gauge track with high trestle bridges and steep mountain grades.

Follow Us

Kuranda Scenic Railway, Australia

6/7

Kuranda Scenic Railway provides the experience of travelling through dense rainforests and over unstable terrain with landslide risks.

Follow Us

Argo Gede Train Route, Indonesia

7/7

The Argo Gede train route in Indonesia is famous for its stunning views of deep subtropical valleys and a dangerous section that crosses a towering bridge. (Image: Freepik)

Follow Us
Railwaysworld's most dangerous train routes
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
IPL Players
Sai Sudarshan To James Faulkner: 8 IPL Players Who Have Scored Most Runs Without A Duck - Check Full List
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet Woman Behind India's Most Beloved Beverage Frooti And Appy Fizz Who Built An Rs 8,000 Crore Empire After Joining This Company At Age...
camera icon10
title
John Cena vs Randy Orton
John Cena vs Randy Orton: Top 10 Title Matches Before Backlash - Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
Misha Agrawal
Social Media Influencer Misha Agrawal’s Sudden Death Shocks Internet: All You Need To Know
camera icon7
title
Abir Gulaal
Will Fawad Khan’s Abir Gulal Release On May 9? Complete Timeline From Teaser Launch To Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK