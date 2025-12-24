World’s Highest Krishna Temple At 12,778 Feet Above Sea Level: Accessible Via 11–12 km Trek Starting From This Village Through Rora Valley

photoDetails

World’s Highest Krishna Temple: Hidden deep in the quiet mountains of Himachal Pradesh, Yulla Kanda is not just a trek but a journey shaped by faith, nature, and silence. This lesser-known Himalayan trail leads to the world’s highest Krishna temple, standing on a small island in a sacred glacial lake high above sea level.

As trekkers walk through apple orchards, green meadows, and the untouched Rora Valley, local legends slowly come alive. Many travellers have called the Shri Krishna Temple a hidden treasure of Himachal, praising how it reflects the region’s spiritual depth along with its raw beauty.

Set within the vast Himalayan range that stretches across several Asian countries, Yulla Kanda feels timeless. With a temple that appears to float on clear water and snow-covered peaks around it, this trek leaves a lasting impression.