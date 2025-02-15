Advertisement
World’s Largest Metro Networks: China Leads, USA Competes, And India Joins the Race

World’s Largest Metro Networks: The largest metro systems in the world are in China, with the Shanghai Metro and Beijing Subway leading. The second-largest metro network is in the USA, and India's metro systems rank third globally.

Updated:Feb 15, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
Metro networks are crucial for modern cities, providing efficient, high-capacity transport that alleviates congestion and reduces emissions. China, the USA, India, Japan, and South Korea are global leaders in shaping urban mobility.

Explore the top five countries with the largest metro systems worldwide. Learn how these nations are advancing urban transportation infrastructure to improve efficiency, reduce traffic, and support sustainable growth in their cities.

China

China's metro systems are the largest globally, spanning over 11,000 km across 47 cities by December 2024. Reportedly, systems include the Shanghai Metro (896 km, 508 stations), Beijing Subway (879 km, 523 stations), and Shenzhen Metro (595.1 km, 398 stations).

 

USA

Metro networks in the US are crucial for urban transportation, offering fast, efficient travel in cities such as New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. These systems cover extensive distances, alleviating traffic congestion and lowering environmental impact. The New York City Subway alone has 472 stations and spans 245 miles.

India

India's metro systems, the third-largest in the world, cover over 1,000 km across 11 states and 23 cities. These systems are rapidly expanding, revolutionizing urban commuting with a focus on sustainability and reducing congestion. Key networks include the Delhi Metro (391 km, 286 stations), Kolkata Metro (40 km, 34 stations), and Bangalore Metro (42 km, 41 stations).

Japan

Japan's metro systems are known for punctuality, efficiency, and innovation, serving millions daily and ensuring smooth urban mobility.

South Korea

South Korea's metro systems are renowned for advanced technology, efficiency, and connectivity, offering sustainable, reliable transit across major cities. (Image: Freepik)

