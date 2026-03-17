World’s Longest LPG Pipeline in India: 2,800 km route connecting 22 bottling plants across 3 states, 8.3 million MT capacity; Check project cost and other details

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World’s Longest LPG pipeline in India: In a historic milestone for India’s energy sector, three giants, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, have joined forces to form IHB, marking a new era in fuel distribution. By combining decades of experience, this powerful collaboration is set to construct the nation’s longest LPG pipeline, stretching across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

The project will transform the way LPG reaches homes and industries, connecting 22 bottling plants and enabling the transport of 8.3 million metric tons annually. In this gallery, we will take you through the scale, innovation, and impact of India’s monumental LPG infrastructure journey.