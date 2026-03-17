World’s Longest LPG Pipeline in India: 2,800 km route connecting 22 bottling plants across 3 states, 8.3 million MT capacity; Check project cost and other details
World’s Longest LPG pipeline in India: In a historic milestone for India’s energy sector, three giants, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, have joined forces to form IHB, marking a new era in fuel distribution. By combining decades of experience, this powerful collaboration is set to construct the nation’s longest LPG pipeline, stretching across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.
The project will transform the way LPG reaches homes and industries, connecting 22 bottling plants and enabling the transport of 8.3 million metric tons annually. In this gallery, we will take you through the scale, innovation, and impact of India’s monumental LPG infrastructure journey.
World’s Longest LPG Pipeline in India Launched: 2,800 km Kandla-Gorakhpur route
India is constructing the world’s longest LPG pipeline, stretching 2,800 kilometers from Kandla on the west coast to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. This mega infrastructure project aims to revolutionize LPG supply, improve safety, reduce costs, and serve millions of households across three states.
World’s Longest LPG pipeline: Collaboration of Major PSUs
In a historic move, India’s three energy powerhouses, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, joined forces to form IHB. By combining decades of expertise, they aim to execute the nation’s longest LPG pipeline and transform fuel distribution across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. This ambitious project promises to connect 22 bottling plants and transport 8.3 million metric tons of LPG annually, marking a new era in India’s energy infrastructure.
Route of India’s 2,800 km LPG Pipeline Across Gujarat, MP and UP
The pipeline begins at Kandla in Gujarat, passes through 621 km in Madhya Pradesh, and ends at Gorakhpur. With 1,076 km in Gujarat and 1,108 km in UP, it covers critical industrial and residential regions.
LPG Sources for India’s Longest Pipeline: Ports and refineries
LPG for the pipeline is sourced from major import terminals at Kandla, Dahej, Pipavav, and Mundra, along with refineries at Koyali and Bina. This ensures uninterrupted supply, strengthens logistics, and connects production hubs directly to bottling plants, streamlining India’s LPG distribution network efficiently.
India’s LPG Pipeline can transport 8.3 million metric tons annually
The 2,800 km pipeline can transport 8.3 million metric tons of LPG annually, which accounts for around 25% of India’s LPG demand. It serves nearly 340 million consumers, significantly reducing dependence on trucks, ensuring a consistent supply, and improving overall distribution efficiency in the northern and western regions.
22 bottling plants connected by India’s longest LPG pipeline
The project connects directly to 22 LPG bottling plants—3 in Gujarat, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, and 13 in Uttar Pradesh. This integration reduces delays, ensures timely supply to consumers, and strengthens the safety and efficiency of LPG distribution across a densely populated region of India.
LPG pipeline reduces costs, road risks, and boosts safety
Currently, about 70% of LPG is transported via trucks, which is costly and risky. This pipeline reduces reliance on road transport, lowering logistics costs by up to 40%, minimizing accidents, and improving supply chain efficiency. It also contributes to environmental sustainability by cutting fuel emissions.
India’s LPG mega project: Cost, approval, and timeline
The gas pipeline built at a cost of Rs 10,088 crore ($1.3 billion) and approved by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the project’s foundation was laid in 2019. Despite delays from COVID-19 and global supply issues, full operationalization is expected by late 2025–2026. (Image Credit: Representative images/Freepik)
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