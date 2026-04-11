World’s most mysterious language? The Sentinelese ‘code’ no human has ever deciphered

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In a world racing toward globalization, this unclassified tongue preserves a priceless window into human linguistic diversity, a living fossil of how our species once spoke before empires and empires of trade reshaped everything. Linguists call it a “code” because it evolved in total solitude, free from borrowing or dilution. Its survival proves that some cultures flourish precisely by saying “no” to the outside world.

As India prepares its 2027 census, officials debate non-invasive tools like thermal imaging and satellite counts. Estimates place the Sentinelese population between 50 and 150, a fragile but resilient community. Recent illegal approaches have been swiftly stopped, underscoring a growing global consensus: uncontacted tribes must be left alone. (Image: X)