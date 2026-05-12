World’s oldest residential university: Interesting facts you probably didn’t know

photoDetails

english

3046827

Nalanda Mahavihara in ancient Bihar, India, is widely regarded as the world’s first residential university. Founded around 427 CE by Gupta Emperor Kumaragupta I (also known as Shakraditya), it flourished for nearly 800–1,000 years as a premier center of learning. Far predating Europe’s oldest universities like Bologna or Oxford by over 500 years, Nalanda functioned as a vibrant monastic-academic complex. It attracted thousands of scholars from across Asia for advanced studies in diverse fields, serving as a hub of intellectual exchange during India’s Golden Age.

(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik))