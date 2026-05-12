World’s oldest residential university: Interesting facts you probably didn’t know
Nalanda Mahavihara in ancient Bihar, India, is widely regarded as the world’s first residential university. Founded around 427 CE by Gupta Emperor Kumaragupta I (also known as Shakraditya), it flourished for nearly 800–1,000 years as a premier center of learning. Far predating Europe’s oldest universities like Bologna or Oxford by over 500 years, Nalanda functioned as a vibrant monastic-academic complex. It attracted thousands of scholars from across Asia for advanced studies in diverse fields, serving as a hub of intellectual exchange during India’s Golden Age.
(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik))
Massive scale with 10,000 students and 2,000 teachers
At its peak, Nalanda housed over 10,000 students and around 2,000 teachers. It operated as a fully residential campus where scholars lived and studied together, creating a dynamic scholarly community.
Enormous nine-storey library with millions of manuscripts
The university’s library, known as Dharma Gunj (“Mountain of Truth”), reportedly contained nine million handwritten palm-leaf manuscripts stored across a nine-storey building complex (including Ratnodadhi). It served as one of the richest repositories of Buddhist and other knowledge in the ancient world.
Global student body from across Asia
Scholars traveled from distant regions including China, Korea, Japan, Tibet, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, and Southeast Asia. Famous visitors included Chinese pilgrims Xuanzang (Hiuen Tsang) and Yijing (I-Tsing), who studied and later translated texts that influenced East Asian Buddhism.
Rigorous admission via oral entrance exam
Entry was highly competitive. Prospective students faced a tough oral examination by gatekeepers (often senior scholars). Many were turned away, ensuring only the most dedicated and capable joined.
Broad curriculum beyond just Buddhism
While rooted in Mahayana Buddhism, the curriculum included logic, grammar, mathematics, astronomy, medicine, Vedas, philosophy (e.g., Madhyamaka and Yogachara), and more. It emphasised debate, discourse, and critical thinking.
Possible link to Aryabhata and innovations like Zero
Aryabhata, the pioneering Indian mathematician-astronomer credited with early concepts of zero as a digit and heliocentric ideas, is believed by some to have been associated with or headed studies at Nalanda in the 6th century.
Funded by royal patronage and village endowments
The university received support from multiple dynasties (Gupta, Harsha, Pala) and endowments from over 100 villages. This funding model helped make education accessible without direct fees for many residents. It was damaged by invasions but survived in some form until around the 12th–14th century.
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