World’s Oldest Surviving Steam Engine: Certified By Guinness Book Of Records, Constructed In 1855, It's Name Is...
The Indian Railways is one of the largest train networks in the world. It fulfils not just the transportation needs of lakhs of travellers but also offers an unforgettable journey through some of the most scenic landscapes in the country.
Some routes stand out for their sheer beauty, like the Kalka-Shimla toy train. The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage site, offers breathtaking views of the Eastern Himalayas. These rides make Indian Railways not just a means of travel, but a window into the country's heart.
Spanning over thousands of kilometers, the Indian Railway System connects cities to villages and mountainous terrains to coastal towns. But that is not the only thing that the train system in India offers, it is also home to the World’s Oldest Working Steam Engine, ‘Fairy Queen’:
Name Of Oldest Steam Locomotive In Use
According to a release by the Ministry of Railways, dated February 10, 2017, the ‘Fairy Queen’ is the oldest surviving functional steam engine in the world and is a great attraction among train enthusiasts.
Constructed By...
The locomotive was constructed by Kitson, Thompson, and Hewitson at Leeds, in England, in 1855, and reached Kolkata (Calcutta) in the same year.
Fleet Number
The Ministry of Railways release further mentions that upon arrival, it was given fleet number "22" by its owner, the East Indian Railway Company.
Between Howrah And Raniganj
The 5 ft 6 in (1,676 mm) gauge locomotive was at first used to haul light mail trains in West Bengal, operating between Howrah and Raniganj, and during the Indian Rebellion of 1857 hauled troop trains.
It was later consigned to line construction duty in Bihar, where it served until 1909.
First Mainland Journey In...
The locomotive was restored to full working order in 1997, in preparation for its first mainline journey in 88 years and its return to commercial service on 18 July.
National Rail Museum
The locomotive was restored and given a special spot in the National Rail Museum at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.
Guinness Book Record
The Fairy Queen was certified by the Guinness Book of Records in 1998 as the world's oldest steam locomotive in regular operation.
Fairy Queen's National Tourism Award
The train has also received a National Tourism Award for the most innovative and unique tourism project from the then Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
