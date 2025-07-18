photoDetails

The Indian Railways is one of the largest train networks in the world. It fulfils not just the transportation needs of lakhs of travellers but also offers an unforgettable journey through some of the most scenic landscapes in the country.

Some routes stand out for their sheer beauty, like the Kalka-Shimla toy train. The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage site, offers breathtaking views of the Eastern Himalayas. These rides make Indian Railways not just a means of travel, but a window into the country's heart.

Spanning over thousands of kilometers, the Indian Railway System connects cities to villages and mountainous terrains to coastal towns. But that is not the only thing that the train system in India offers, it is also home to the World’s Oldest Working Steam Engine, ‘Fairy Queen’: