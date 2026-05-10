World’s only floating National Park: Inside Loktak Lake, the Jewel of Manipur

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Home of the Dancing Deer

The park is the last natural habitat of the endangered Manipur brow-antlered deer, locally known as the 'Sangai'. Famous as the “dancing deer,” it moves gracefully across the spongy phumdis with its delicate hooves specially adapted to the floating terrain. Once thought to be extinct, the Sangai is Manipur’s state animal and a symbol of hope for conservation. (Image: Grok)