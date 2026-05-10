World’s only floating National Park: Inside Loktak Lake, the Jewel of Manipur
The Jewel of Manipur
Nestled in the heart of Manipur, Loktak Lake shines as the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India. Its shimmering waters stretch across the landscape, earning it the title of the state's lifeline. Dotted with vibrant green patches, the lake supports local communities through fishing and irrigation while captivating visitors with its unique beauty. (Image: X)
The Magic of ‘Phumdis’
Loktak Lake is famous for its unique floating islands called phumdis, thick mats of vegetation, soil, and organic matter. These spongy formations drift gently on the water, with much of their mass hidden beneath the surface like icebergs. Some phumdis are large enough to support entire huts and small farms built by local fishermen. (Image: X)
Life on Floating Islands
Local fishermen live in harmony with the lake, building floating huts called phumsangs on smaller phumdis. These communities fish sustainably and maintain a traditional way of life deeply connected to the lake’s rhythms. Their presence adds a human dimension to this remarkable floating landscape. (Image: X)
World’s Only Floating National Park
Keibul Lamjao National Park, spread over 40 sq km on the southeastern part of Loktak Lake, holds the distinction of being the world’s only floating national park. Established to protect its fragile ecosystem, the park rests entirely on a massive phumdi that rises and falls with the lake’s water levels. This makes it a truly one-of-a-kind wetland wonder. (Image: X)
A Unique Wetland Ecosystem
Keibul Lamjao’s floating meadows create a dynamic habitat unlike anywhere else. The phumdis provide grazing grounds, shelter, and breeding areas for the Sangai and other wildlife. Seasonal changes in water levels cause the park’s surface to shift, adding to its ethereal and ever-changing character. (Image: Grok)
Home of the Dancing Deer
The park is the last natural habitat of the endangered Manipur brow-antlered deer, locally known as the 'Sangai'. Famous as the “dancing deer,” it moves gracefully across the spongy phumdis with its delicate hooves specially adapted to the floating terrain. Once thought to be extinct, the Sangai is Manipur’s state animal and a symbol of hope for conservation. (Image: Grok)
Rich Biodiversity
Beyond the Sangai, the park and lake host hog deer, otters, numerous waterfowl, and migratory birds that visit during winter. The phumdis support diverse aquatic plants and animals, making Loktak a vital Ramsar wetland site of international importance. This biodiversity hotspot sustains both nature and local livelihoods. (Image: Grok)
A Protected Treasure
As a tentative UNESCO World Heritage site, Loktak Lake and Keibul Lamjao face challenges from changing water levels, pollution, and habitat pressures. Preserving this jewel of Manipur is essential for the survival of the Sangai and the unique ecosystem it supports. Visitors leave with unforgettable memories of one of nature’s most extraordinary creations. (Image: Grok)
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