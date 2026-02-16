World's 10 tallest residential buildings: Top one is 1,550 feet tall and per apartment costs Rs 74 crore, NOT Burj Khalifa, its name is.... | Check
From sky-piercing heights to ultra-luxury interiors, these are the 10 tallest residential buildings in the world. And surprisingly, the tallest isn’t Burj Khalifa. It's Central Park Tower in New York.
Central Park Tower – New York, USA
Central Park Tower in New York City is the world’s tallest residential building, rising 1,550 feet. Located on Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row, it offers stunning views of Central Park and the Hudson River. Home to elite millionaires, the tower features ultra luxurious residences and world-class amenities.
Height: 472 m Floors: 98 Completed: 2020
111 West 57th Street – New York, USA
With it's Final completion in 2022, 111 West 57th Street in New York, widely called Steinway Tower is a striking example of modern structural innovation. Renowned for its extreme slenderness, it ranks among the world’s skinniest skyscrapers. Designed mainly for luxury residences, the tower seamlessly blends historic character with contemporary city living.
Height: 435 m Floors: 84 Completed: 2022
432 Park Avenue – New York, USA
Situated in Midtown Manhattan, this iconic New York City tower is a soaring residential skyscraper that previously claimed the title of the world’s tallest of its kind. Completed around a decade ago, the condominium is instantly identifiable by its clean, grid-like façade featuring perfectly aligned square windows.
Height: 426 m Floors: 85 Completed: 2015
Marina 101– Dubai, UAE
Finished in 2017, Marina 101 stands as the tallest residential tower beyond New York City. Rising 101 storeys above Dubai Marina, it shapes the district’s striking skyline. The high-rise blends upscale apartments with hotel amenities and offers sweeping views of the Persian Gulf, reflecting Dubai’s vertical living culture.
Height: 425 m Floors: 101 Completed: 2017
Princess Tower – Dubai, UAE
Princess Tower rises 1,355 feet and once ranked as the tallest residential building globally. Packed with amenities like indoor pools, fitness centres and recreational spaces, it attracts affluent residents seeking upscale urban living.
Height: 413 m Floors: 101 Completed: 2012
23 Marina – Dubai, UAE
Completed in 2012, 23 Marina briefly ranked as the world’s tallest residential tower. Featuring striking design and upscale apartments, it played a key role in cementing Dubai Marina’s status as a global hotspot for supertall residential skyscrapers.
Height: 392 m Floors: 88-89 Completed: 2012
Elite Residence – Dubai, UAE
Located at King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street (D94), the 91-storey building features 703 units, including 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartments and a 5-bedroom palatial penthouse. The skyscraper was completed in 2012. This residential elite residence is situated in Dubai Marina.
Height: 380 m Floors: 87 Completed: 2012
The Address Boulevard – Dubai, UAE
73 storey curvilinear tower of sheer elegance in Downtown Dubai with inspiring views of Burj Khalifa, connectivity to The Dubai Mall and impeccable serviced residences serves as a five-star hotel and is ranked among the tallest buildings in Dubai.
Height: 370 m Completed: 2017
Almas Tower – Dubai, UAE
Almas Tower also known as Diamond Tower is a 68-storey, 360-metre supertall tower that dominates Dubai’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers district. It serves as the headquarters of DMCC and houses the Dubai Diamond Exchange, featuring a striking diamond inspired design and specialized high-security vault facilities.
Height: 360 m Completed: 2008
One57 – New York, USA
Completed in 2014, One57 rises 1,005 feet to the roof. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Christian de Portzamparc, the tower is generally cited as 75 storeys.
Height: 306 m Floors: 75 Completed: 2014
