World's 10 tallest residential buildings: Top one is 1,550 feet tall and per apartment costs Rs 74 crore, NOT Burj Khalifa, its name is.... | Check

With it's Final completion in 2022, 111 West 57th Street in New York, widely called Steinway Tower is a striking example of modern structural innovation. Renowned for its extreme slenderness, it ranks among the world’s skinniest skyscrapers. Designed mainly for luxury residences, the tower seamlessly blends historic character with contemporary city living.

Height: 435 m Floors: 84 Completed: 2022