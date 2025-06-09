Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2913192https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/worlds-bizarre-animals-from-land-to-sea-five-creatures-with-no-brain-literally-2913192
NewsPhotosWorld's Bizarre Animals: From Land To Sea, Five Creatures With No Brain, Literally
photoDetails

World's Bizarre Animals: From Land To Sea, Five Creatures With No Brain, Literally

Animals Without Brains: Did you know that several animals have NO brains! They can function through other biological mechanisms. 

Updated:Jun 09, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Animals Without Brain

1/9
Animals Without Brain

For humans and most animals, the brain is a vital organ that serves as the central control system of the body. It regulates everything from decision-making and movement to memory and sensory processing. This soft yet complex structure stores both conscious and subconscious information, enabling us to function and interact with the world. 

However, not all animals rely on a brain. Some either lack a brain entirely or use a simple nerve net to survive and respond to their environment."

Follow Us

Jellyfish

2/9
Jellyfish

Jellyfish do not have brains; however, they possess a 'nerve net', and since they are invertebrates, the animal does not have lungs or hearts either.

Follow Us

Starfish

3/9
Starfish

Starfish is another creature found in the water that does not have a brain. Meanwhile, they can sense light and flip themselves over. Another thing starfish do not have is the ability to swim, but they can move using their tube feet. 

Follow Us

Sea Sponges

4/9
Sea Sponges

Sea sponges have no brains, nervous systems, hearts, or muscles! 

Follow Us

Clams

5/9
Clams

Clams are one of the most interesting creatures with no brains. Here is why. Even though they have no brains but their nervous system assists them in performing basic skills like opening and closing their shells.

Follow Us

Corals

6/9
Corals

Corals do not have brains or central nervous systems, but they are capable of reacting to stimuli. 

Follow Us

Bonus Animal

7/9
Bonus Animal

Earthworms! That is right, earthworms do not have a brain, but they do have a 'brain-like structure'.

Follow Us

Why Mostly Sea Creatures?

8/9
Why Mostly Sea Creatures?

Most creatures listed so far in the 'no brain' list are residents of the water. This is believed to be because sea creatures have simpler survival needs and are ancient forms of life on Earth. 

Follow Us

Credits

9/9
Credits

All Image Credits: Representational Images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
animals without brainsAnimals With No BrainUnique Animals
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Punjab Kings
4 Players Punjab Kings Might Release Despite Reaching IPL 2025 Final: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis And...
camera icon12
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For June 9- 15: Your Body Is Reacting To Emotional Tides THIS Week, Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
healthy bedtime drinks
6 Healthy And Must- Try Bedtime Drinks To Boost Metabolism
camera icon8
title
Ajay Devgn
Meet India’s Highest-Paid OTT Actor: From Rs 35 Crore For 8-Minute Cameo To Rs 125 Crore Single Show — Beats Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik; His Name Is...
camera icon6
title
Elephant
Meet Vatsala, World's Oldest Living Elephant; Survived World Wars, Saw India's Partition; Aged... Lives In...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK