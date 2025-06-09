1 / 9

For humans and most animals, the brain is a vital organ that serves as the central control system of the body. It regulates everything from decision-making and movement to memory and sensory processing. This soft yet complex structure stores both conscious and subconscious information, enabling us to function and interact with the world.

However, not all animals rely on a brain. Some either lack a brain entirely or use a simple nerve net to survive and respond to their environment."