NewsPhotosWorld's Deepest Railway Station: 381 Feet Deep, 13 Minutes Down From Ground Level; Not In Japan, US Or America But...
photoDetails

World's Deepest Railway Station: 381 Feet Deep, 13 Minutes Down From Ground Level; Not In Japan, US Or America But...

Hongyancun Station in Chongqing, China, is the world's deepest Railway station at 381 feet underground. It takes approx 8 to 13 minutes to reach platforms with escalators' help.

 

Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
Depth

Depth

Hongyancun Station is 381 feet deep which results in it as the world's deepest Railway station, as per multiple reports.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Opening Year

The station opened in 2022 and broke records for the world's deepest Railway station.

Time

It takes approx 8 to 13 minutes to reach platforms from the entrance, depending on the entrance used.

Infrastructure

Despite its depth, the station's interior is modern and well-equipped, similar to other Chinese subway stations, as per multiple reports.

Hongyancun Station boasts a notable elevation difference of 141 meters between two of its entrances, 

Safety Concerns

Locals have raised concerns about evacuation times in case of emergencies, given the station's depth.

 

 

Chongqing cityChina
