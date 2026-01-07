World's Highest Cinema Hall: Movie Experience Above Clouds At 11,562 Feet, Not In US Or China - Check Location, Shocking Facts
World's Highest Cinema Hall: In December 2025, PVR INOX opened the world’s highest cinema hall in Leh, Ladakh, setting a new global record at an altitude of about 11,562 feet above sea level. Located at Solar Colony in Saboo along the Leh-Manali highway, the two-screen multiplex offers regular movie screenings to one of India’s most remote regions. The cinema is equipped with modern facilities such as 2K digital projection, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, 3D support, and temperature-controlled interiors suitable for sub-zero weather. Each screen can seat around 120 to 180 viewers and also offers basic food options. The high-altitude cinema is expected to improve access to entertainment for local residents and visitors in Ladakh.
World's Highest Cinema Hall
In December 2025, PVR INOX opened the world's highest cinema hall in Leh, Ladakh. The multiplex operates at an altitude of around 11,562 feet above sea level. (Image credit: X/@GoHimachal_)
World's Highest Cinema Hall: Remote Location in Leh
The cinema is located at Solar Colony in Saboo, near Leh, along the Leh–Manali highway. It offers movie screenings to one of India's most geographically remote regions. (Image: Representative)
World's Highest Cinema Hall: Global Record
Situated at 11,562 feet, the Leh cinema surpasses previous high-altitude movie setups worldwide. It now holds the world record. (Image: Representative)
World's Highest Cinema Hall: Launch and Operations
The two-screen multiplex was opened in December 2025 under a franchise model. With this addition, PVR INOX's network has expanded to 1,774 screens across 112 cities in India. (Image: Representative)
World's Highest Cinema Hall: Technology and Facilities
The cinema features 2K digital projection, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, 3D capability, and temperature-controlled interiors designed to function in sub-zero conditions. (Image: Representative)
World's Highest Cinema Hall: Seating and Amenities
Each screen accommodates approximately 120 to 200 viewers. The complex also includes a food court offering basic dining options for visitors and residents. (Image: Representative)
World's Highest Cinema Hall: Engineering at High Altitude
Unlike ordinary indoor theatres, it was introduced as a mobile or inflatable theatre designed to withstand low temperatures and high-altitude conditions. (Image credit: X/@GoHimachal_)
World's Highest Cinema Hall: Impact on Local Community
The cinema is expected to transform entertainment access in Ladakh by enabling regular screenings of Hindi, regional, and international films. (Image: Representative)
