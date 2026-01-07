photoDetails

World's Highest Cinema Hall: In December 2025, PVR INOX opened the world’s highest cinema hall in Leh, Ladakh, setting a new global record at an altitude of about 11,562 feet above sea level. Located at Solar Colony in Saboo along the Leh-Manali highway, the two-screen multiplex offers regular movie screenings to one of India’s most remote regions. The cinema is equipped with modern facilities such as 2K digital projection, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, 3D support, and temperature-controlled interiors suitable for sub-zero weather. Each screen can seat around 120 to 180 viewers and also offers basic food options. The high-altitude cinema is expected to improve access to entertainment for local residents and visitors in Ladakh.