Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3004175https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/worlds-highest-cinema-hall-movie-experience-above-clouds-at-11562-feet-not-in-us-or-china-check-location-shocking-facts-3004175
NewsPhotosWorld's Highest Cinema Hall: Movie Experience Above Clouds At 11,562 Feet, Not In US Or China - Check Location, Shocking Facts
photoDetails

World's Highest Cinema Hall: Movie Experience Above Clouds At 11,562 Feet, Not In US Or China - Check Location, Shocking Facts

World's Highest Cinema Hall: In December 2025, PVR INOX opened the world’s highest cinema hall in Leh, Ladakh, setting a new global record at an altitude of about 11,562 feet above sea level. Located at Solar Colony in Saboo along the Leh-Manali highway, the two-screen multiplex offers regular movie screenings to one of India’s most remote regions. The cinema is equipped with modern facilities such as 2K digital projection, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, 3D support, and temperature-controlled interiors suitable for sub-zero weather. Each screen can seat around 120 to 180 viewers and also offers basic food options. The high-altitude cinema is expected to improve access to entertainment for local residents and visitors in Ladakh.

 

Updated:Jan 07, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Follow Us

World's Highest Cinema Hall

1/8
World's Highest Cinema Hall

In December 2025, PVR INOX opened the world's highest cinema hall in Leh, Ladakh. The multiplex operates at an altitude of around 11,562 feet above sea level. (Image credit: X/@GoHimachal_)

Follow Us

World's Highest Cinema Hall: Remote Location in Leh

2/8
world's highest cinema hall

The cinema is located at Solar Colony in Saboo, near Leh, along the Leh–Manali highway. It offers movie screenings to one of India's most geographically remote regions. (Image: Representative)

Follow Us

World's Highest Cinema Hall: Global Record

3/8
world's highest cinema hall

Situated at 11,562 feet, the Leh cinema surpasses previous high-altitude movie setups worldwide. It now holds the world record. (Image: Representative)

Follow Us

World's Highest Cinema Hall: Launch and Operations

4/8
world's highest cinema hall

The two-screen multiplex was opened in December 2025 under a franchise model. With this addition, PVR INOX's network has expanded to 1,774 screens across 112 cities in India. (Image: Representative)

Follow Us

World's Highest Cinema Hall: Technology and Facilities

5/8
world's highest cinema hall

The cinema features 2K digital projection, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, 3D capability, and temperature-controlled interiors designed to function in sub-zero conditions. (Image: Representative)

Follow Us

World's Highest Cinema Hall: Seating and Amenities

6/8
world's highest cinema hall

Each screen accommodates approximately 120 to 200 viewers. The complex also includes a food court offering basic dining options for visitors and residents. (Image: Representative)

Follow Us

World's Highest Cinema Hall: Engineering at High Altitude

7/8
world's highest cinema hall

Unlike ordinary indoor theatres, it was introduced as a mobile or inflatable theatre designed to withstand low temperatures and high-altitude conditions. (Image credit: X/@GoHimachal_)

Follow Us

World's Highest Cinema Hall: Impact on Local Community

8/8
world's highest cinema hall

The cinema is expected to transform entertainment access in Ladakh by enabling regular screenings of Hindi, regional, and international films. (Image: Representative)

Follow Us
Cinema hallLadakh tourismLeh-Manali highwayMovie theaters
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Cinema hall
World's Highest Cinema Hall: Movie Experience Above Clouds At 11,562 Feet, Not In US Or China - Check Location, Shocking Facts
camera icon11
title
Lohri 2026
From Til Gud To Pinni: 8 Traditional Lohri Recipes That Bring Families Together And Add Sweetness To The Festival
camera icon11
title
Who is Ridhima Pathak
Meet Ridhima Pathak: Indian Sports Presenter Who Exposed Bangladesh Premier League's Lie – Details Inside
camera icon7
title
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Image Gallery: Panoramic Sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, 360-Degree Camera, 50-Min Fast Charging, And More At Just Rs…
camera icon10
title
Pongal 2026
Pongal 2026: From Medu Vada To Idiyappam, Here Are 8 Traditional Festival Dishes That Celebrate Harvest, Culture And Togetherness