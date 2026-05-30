World's highest railway bridge engineering marvel 1178 feet in air; Not in China or France
Soaring an astonishing 1,178 feet (359 meters) above the waters of the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir, India, this steel and concrete giant is officially the world’s highest railway arch bridge. It stands 35 meters taller than Paris’s iconic Eiffel Tower and clears the deep gorge below with breathtaking elegance. (Image: IANS)
For decades, the rugged terrain of the Reasi district isolated the Kashmir Valley from the rest of India’s vast rail network. Building a bridge here meant defying nature itself. Engineers had to figure out how to span a 4,314-foot (1,315 meters) gap over a treacherous, fast-flowing river, transforming a grueling 8-hour road journey into a smooth, scenic train ride. (Image: IANS)
Standing proud at 1,178 feet above the riverbed, the Chenab Bridge comfortably claims the crown of the world’s highest rail bridge. It isn’t just about the height; the central arch span stretches a massive 1,532 feet, making it one of the longest railway arches on the planet. (Image: IANS)
To construct a lifeline meant to last 120 years, builders utilized over 27,000 tonnes of specialized, blast-resistant structural steel. Because transporting massive components up narrow mountain tracks was impossible, engineers established dedicated fabrication workshops right on the remote mountain edges, piecing the structure together like a giant, 600,000-bolt jigsaw puzzle. (Image: IANS)
The Chenab Bridge is engineered to survive the absolute worst conditions nature can throw at it. It is built to comfortably withstand punishing winds of up to 266 km/h, temperatures plummeting to -20°C, and seismic forces from the highest-intensity earthquake zones (Zone V). (Image: IANS)
Beyond the staggering metrics, this bridge is a vital socio-economic breakthrough. Part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, it provides seamless, all-weather connectivity. Local farmers can now rapidly transport regional goods like apples and saffron, while tourists can access the paradise of Kashmir year-round without fear of snow-blocked roads. (Image: IANS)
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