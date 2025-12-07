World's Largest Hindu Temple: 400 Acres In Area, Built In 12th Century; Not In India Or Nepal, It Is In...
When you think of Hindu temples, India naturally comes to mind. But Hinduism's influence spread far beyond the subcontinent centuries ago, leaving behind magnificent temples across the globe. From the jungles of Cambodia to the islands of Indonesia, these sacred structures tell stories of ancient trade routes, cultural exchange, and thriving Hindu kingdoms. Discover seven countries where stunning Hindu temples continue to inspire awe today.
Cambodia – Angkor Wat, The World's Largest
Cambodia – Angkor Wat, The World's Largest: Cambodia is home to Angkor Wat, the largest religious monument on Earth. Built in the 12th century by King Suryavarman II, this massive temple was originally dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Though Cambodia is now predominantly Buddhist, Angkor Wat remains a powerful symbol of the country's Hindu heritage and appears on the national flag.
Indonesia – Prambanan's Towering Spires
Indonesia – Prambanan's Towering Spires: Indonesia's Prambanan temple in Java is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Southeast Asia's largest Hindu temples. Built in the 9th century, this stunning complex features towering spires dedicated to the Trimurti – Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. Despite Indonesia being the world's largest Muslim nation, these temples are meticulously preserved.
Nepal – Pashupatinath Temple on Sacred Grounds
Nepal – Pashupatinath Temple on Sacred Grounds: Nepal, the world's only Hindu kingdom until 2008, houses the sacred Pashupatinath Temple on the banks of the Bagmati River. This UNESCO World Heritage Site dedicated to Lord Shiva is one of the most important Shiva temples globally. Only Hindus can enter the main temple, making it one of the most restricted sacred sites.
Sri Lanka – Ancient Temples of the Tamils
Sri Lanka – Ancient Temples of the Tamils: Sri Lanka's northern and eastern regions are dotted with beautiful Hindu temples serving the Tamil community. The Nallur Kandaswamy Temple in Jaffna and the ancient Koneswaram Temple in Trincomalee showcase Dravidian architecture. These temples have stood for centuries, surviving colonialism and civil conflict.
Malaysia – Batu Caves Temple in Limestone
Malaysia – Batu Caves Temple in Limestone: Malaysia's Batu Caves is an iconic Hindu site featuring temples built inside massive limestone caves. The 140-foot golden statue of Lord Murugan stands guard at the entrance. Every year during Thaipusam, over a million devotees climb the 272 colorful steps to seek blessings, making it one of the most visited Hindu sites outside India.
United States – Traditional Temples in Modern Cities
United States – Traditional Temples in Modern Cities: The United States now hosts hundreds of Hindu temples serving its growing Indian-American community. The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville, New Jersey, is the largest Hindu temple in the Western Hemisphere. Built using traditional methods with Italian marble and Indian pink sandstone, it brings ancient architecture to American soil.
Mauritius – Caribbean's Hindu Heritage
Mauritius – Caribbean's Hindu Heritage: Nearly half of Mauritius's population is Hindu, descendants of Indian laborers brought during British rule. The island nation features stunning temples like Ganga Talao (Grand Bassin), a sacred crater lake with a 108-foot statue of Lord Shiva. Mauritius celebrates Hindu festivals like Maha Shivaratri as national holidays.
