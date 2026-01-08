photoDetails

english

3004413

World's Largest Shivling: Bihar is set to create history with the installation of the world’s largest Shivling at the upcoming Virat Ramayan Mandir in East Champaran. Carved from a single block of black granite, the 33-foot-tall Shivling weighs around 210 tonnes, making it the biggest of its kind anywhere in the world. The massive structure travelled nearly 2,500 kilometres from Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu to Bihar over 45 days using a specially designed transport system. The installation ceremony will be held on January 17 with full Vedic rituals and sacred water offerings from five major pilgrimage sites.