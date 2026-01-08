World's Largest Shivling: Made From Single Stone, Measures 33 Feet Tall, Travelled 2,500 km To Reach Destination - Will Be Installed In This State
World's Largest Shivling: Bihar is set to create history with the installation of the world’s largest Shivling at the upcoming Virat Ramayan Mandir in East Champaran. Carved from a single block of black granite, the 33-foot-tall Shivling weighs around 210 tonnes, making it the biggest of its kind anywhere in the world. The massive structure travelled nearly 2,500 kilometres from Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu to Bihar over 45 days using a specially designed transport system. The installation ceremony will be held on January 17 with full Vedic rituals and sacred water offerings from five major pilgrimage sites.
World's Largest Shivling
Bihar is set to witness history as the world's largest Shivling, carved from black granite, is ready for installation at the upcoming Virat Ramayan Mandir in East Champaran. (Image: X/@IndexBihar)
World's Largest Shivling: Size and Weight
The massive Shivling is 33 feet tall, weighs around 210 tonnes, and has an equal circumference, making it the largest Shivling ever created from a single stone. (Image: X/@IndexBihar)
World's Largest Shivling: Crafted From One Granite Block
This biggest Shivling is carved from a single piece of black granite only.
World's Largest Shivling: Journey Across India
The Shivling travelled nearly 2,500 kilometres from Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu to Bihar over 45 days using a specially designed multi-axle transport vehicle.
World's Largest Shivling: Route Through Multiple States
During its journey, the Shivling passed through Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh before reaching Gopalganj and then East Champaran.
World's Largest Shivling: Installation Ceremony
The installation will take place on January 17 with full Vedic rituals, chanting, and offerings of water collected from five major sacred pilgrimage sites.
World's Largest Shivling: Timing and Rituals
According to TOI, temple officials said the date was chosen due to a rare planetary alignment with spiritual importance similar to Maha Shivratri, with flower petals to be showered from a helicopter.
World's Largest Shivling: Virat Ramayan Mandir Project
Spread across 120 acres, the Virat Ramayan Mandir is seen as a major Hindu spiritual centre and was conceptualised by late Acharya Kishor Kunal of Mahaveer Mandir Trust. (Image Credits: X)
