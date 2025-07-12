photoDetails

The Indian Railway network is one of the world's largest, catering to lakhs of passengers daily, with a route length of over thousands of kilometers. It transports around millions of travelers and tonnes of freight every day.

The network's significance is beyond just transportation, as it connects hubs, small towns, and remote villages. Being one of the most impressive rail systems in the world, India is home to the world's longest Railway Platform in the world.