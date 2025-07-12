World's Longest Railway Platform Holds Guinness Record: It Is Not In China, Or Japan, It's In India
The Indian Railway network is one of the world's largest, catering to lakhs of passengers daily, with a route length of over thousands of kilometers. It transports around millions of travelers and tonnes of freight every day.
The network's significance is beyond just transportation, as it connects hubs, small towns, and remote villages. Being one of the most impressive rail systems in the world, India is home to the world's longest Railway Platform in the world.
Hubballi Railway Platform's Length
The longest railway platform in the world is 1,507 metres and was built by the South Western Railway Hubballi division (India), at Hubballi Railway Station, Karnataka.
Part Of Remodeling
The construction of the longest railway platform was part of a remodeling project of the railway yard at Karnataka's Hubballi Railway Station.
Remodeling Project
The remodeling project of the railway yard at Hubballi Railway Station aimed to enhance efficiency, operational efficiency, and safety, as well as improve passenger amenities and comfort.
Guinness World Record
The Guinness Book of World Records has recognized the record marked by the Hubballi Railway Station platform.
Cost To Build
According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office, dated March 12, 2023, the 1507-meter-long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs. 20 crores.
PM Modi Lays Foundation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of key development projects in Hubballi-Dharwad, Karnataka, on March 12, 2023. The projects included dedicating to the nation the IIT Dharwad, the longest railway platform in the world, and more.
