World's best Indian dishes: Enjoyed around the globe; Did Shahi Paneer make it to the list? Check
Indian cuisine is known for its rich flavours, diverse ingredients, and regional variety, making it one of the most celebrated culinary traditions in the world. From spicy street food to elaborate curries, Indian dishes have found fans across continents, becoming a favourite in global food culture.
Indian cuisines
Indian cuisine stands out for its incredible diversity, shaped by geography, climate, and more. The use of spices, fresh herbs, and traditional cooking techniques gives Indian food its identity and depth of flavour.
Amritsari Kulcha
According to TasteAtlas's 100 Best Dishes in the World ranking, Amritsari Kulcha ranked 17.
Murgh Makhani
According to the report, Murgh Makhani ranked 66th among the 100 best dishes in the world.
Hyderabadi Biryani
Hyderabadi Biryani, a favourite of many Indians, also made it to the list at rank 72.
Shahi Paneer
A beloved dish in India, Shahi Paneer, was ranked 85 out of 100 in the ranking provided by TasteAtlas.
Indian dishes enjoyed worldwide
Today, Indian cuisine has a strong global presence, with restaurants serving traditional and modern variations in cities around the world. Indian food continues to grow in popularity far beyond its origins.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos