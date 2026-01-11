World's Oldest 'Working' Steam Locomotive: 'Fairy Queen' Still Operative In India, Guinness Record Holder, Runs On THIS Route; Its Fare Is...
World's Oldest 'Working' Steam Locomotive: Indian Railways is one of the most important and historic railway networks in the world, playing a crucial role in shaping the country's economy, unity, and daily life for years. Launched in the 1800s, it connected distant regions of the country, helped trade and industries grow, and brought people from different cultures closer together.
The ‘Fairy Queen’ is the oldest working steam locomotive in the world.
Route
According to official information, the engine runs from Delhi Cantt. to Rewari.
History
According to the IRCTC Tourism website, the Fairy Queen was constructed in Leeds, England, In the year 1855. It was sent to Calcutta and reached there in 1895, where it was named the Fairy Queen. The engine has a rich history.
Guinness World Record
The “Fairy Queen” is a Guinness World Record holder for the world’s oldest working steam locomotive.
How Many Seats?
According to official information, the train is a 60-seater, and it has only two coaches, out of which one is used as a pantry for onboard catering and the other for passenger seating. The passenger can enjoy the scenic locations during the journey.
Fare
The one-way train journey between Delhi Cantt and Rewari or vice versa - Adult: INR 3240 - Child: INR 1620
Two-way train journeys between Delhi Cantt and Rewari and back - Adult: INR 6480 - Child: INR 3240
(Note: 1- The above charges are exclusive of GST, and this information is taken from IRCTC Tourism dated March 2024; 2- For further information and bookings, please visit the website.)
