NewsPhotosWorld's Oldest 'Working' Steam Locomotive: 'Fairy Queen' Still Operative In India, Guinness Record Holder, Runs On THIS Route; Its Fare Is...
World's Oldest 'Working' Steam Locomotive: 'Fairy Queen' Still Operative In India, Guinness Record Holder, Runs On THIS Route; Its Fare Is...

World's Oldest 'Working' Steam Locomotive: Indian Railways is one of the most important and historic railway networks in the world, playing a crucial role in shaping the country's economy, unity, and daily life for years. Launched in the 1800s, it connected distant regions of the country, helped trade and industries grow, and brought people from different cultures closer together.

 

Updated:Jan 11, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
World's Oldest 'Working' Steam Locomotive

World's Oldest 'Working' Steam Locomotive

The ‘Fairy Queen’ is the oldest working steam locomotive in the world. 

Route

Route

According to official information, the engine runs from Delhi Cantt. to Rewari. 

History

History

According to the IRCTC Tourism website, the Fairy Queen was constructed in Leeds, England, In the year 1855. It was sent to Calcutta and reached there in 1895, where it was named the Fairy Queen. The engine has a rich history. 

Guinness World Record

Guinness World Record

The “Fairy Queen” is a Guinness World Record holder for the world’s oldest working steam locomotive.

How Many Seats?

How Many Seats?

According to official information, the train is a 60-seater, and it has only two coaches, out of which one is used as a pantry for onboard catering and the other for passenger seating.  The passenger can enjoy the scenic locations during the journey. 

Fare

Fare

The one-way train journey between Delhi Cantt and Rewari or vice versa - Adult: INR 3240 - Child: INR 1620

Two-way train journeys between Delhi Cantt and Rewari and back - Adult: INR 6480 - Child: INR 3240 

(Note: 1- The above charges are exclusive of GST, and this information is taken from IRCTC Tourism dated March 2024; 2- For further information and bookings, please visit the website.)

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Image/ Freepik 

