World's Richest Village In India: Madhapar, a village in Gujarat’s Kachchh district, lies about 200 kilometers from Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. Home to nearly 32,000 people, mostly from the Patel community, it owes much of its prosperity to their hard work and enterprise. The village houses has many facilities like schools, colleges, lakes, greenery, dams, health centers, and temples. Today. this village falls under some of the richest villages in the world and is a home to many families, a shining example of the community’s success and resilience.