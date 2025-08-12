World's Richest Village In India: Millionaire In Every Home And Over Rs 5,000 Crore In Banks; 1,200 Families Live Abroad — What Makes THIS Village So Wealthy?
World's Richest Village In India: Madhapar, a village in Gujarat’s Kachchh district, lies about 200 kilometers from Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. Home to nearly 32,000 people, mostly from the Patel community, it owes much of its prosperity to their hard work and enterprise. The village houses has many facilities like schools, colleges, lakes, greenery, dams, health centers, and temples. Today. this village falls under some of the richest villages in the world and is a home to many families, a shining example of the community’s success and resilience.
World's Richest Village In India
Madhapar in Kachchh, Gujarat, is widely regarded as Asia’s richest village and one of the wealthiest rural settlements in the world. Its economy, driven by NRI remittances and agriculture, is so robust that it rivals the GDP of many mid-sized Indian cities. (Image Credit: Representative Image)
World's Richest Village: Family Holds Over Rs 5,000 Crore
In Madhapar, every family enjoys financial security, with most households being either lakhpatis or crorepatis. Collectively, the village holds over Rs 5,000 crore in local bank deposits. This remarkable wealth has made Madhapar Gujarat a model of rural prosperity and a shining example for villages across India. (Image Credit: Representative Image)
World's Richest Village Madhapar: 92,000 Residents And 7,600 Households
Despite having around 92,000 residents and 7,600 households, Madhapar retains a strong sense of unity and cultural identity. This balance between population size and community spirit is one of the key reasons it is celebrated as India’s richest village in terms of per-household wealth. (Image Credit: Representative Image)
World's Richest Village: What Makes Madhapar So Wealthy ?
A major factor behind Madhapar’s success is its Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community. Around 1,200 families live abroad, primarily in African nations, and send crores annually to local banks and post offices. These steady NRI remittances play a vital role in sustaining the village’s economic growth. (Image Credit: Representative Image)
World's Richest Village: Residents Live In US, UK, Canada
Nearly 65% of Madhapar’s residents live overseas in countries like the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. These global connections ensure a constant flow of funds and investments, helping Madhapar maintain its position as Asia’s richest village and a financial powerhouse in rural Gujarat. (Image Credit: Representatvie Image)
World's Richest Village Madhapar: 17 Major Banks Including SBI
Madhapar has evolved into a banking hub, with 17 major institutions including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, and Axis Bank operating here. The village’s high deposit volumes have even encouraged more banks to plan branches, showcasing its importance in India’s rural financial network. (Image Credit: Representatvie Image)
World's Richest Village: Agriculture Adding to Prosperity
While NRI funding is crucial, agriculture remains an important part of Madhapar’s economy. The village is known for producing mangoes, sugarcane, and corn, which are sold locally and in other markets. This agricultural success adds another layer to Madhapar Gujarat’s economic stability. (Image Credit: Representatvie Image)
World's Richest Village: NRIs Play Crucial Role
The village is established in London in 1968, the Madhapar Village Association connects residents with their overseas community. By organizing events, supporting development projects, and preserving traditions, it ensures that Madhapar’s NRIs remain emotionally and financially invested in their hometown’s future prosperity. (Image Credit: Social Media)
