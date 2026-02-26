Advertisement
World's second-longest beach is in India? Around 13 km long, popular destination; It's name is...
World's second-longest beach is in India? Around 13 km long, popular destination; It's name is...

At several Indian beaches, one can experience golden sands, sunsets, sunrises, and unforgettable experiences. These seaside escapes also showcase local traditions and marine biodiversity, making them among the country’s most cherished travel attractions. 

(Photos Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik)

Updated:Feb 26, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
India's longest beach

India's longest beach

"Marina beach in Chennai is India's longest beach, Measuring 12 km it is world's second longest beach," according on X post of Tamil Nadu Tourism, dated October 7, 2019. 

Bay of Bengal

Bay of Bengal

One of the world's longest urban beaches, it spans around 13 km along the Bay of Bengal. It stretches from Fort St. George to the northern part of Besant Nagar. 

History

History

According to the Tamil Nadu Tourism website, once the beach was nothing but a stretch of mud before the Madras Port's construction. 

Tourists

Tourists

The Tamil Nadu Tourism website says that everyday thousands of people visit the beach. It is a popular beach destination; however, it is not considered safe to swim or host water sports. 

Lighthouse

Lighthouse

There is a 50-meter-high lighthouse on Marina Beach. The beach attracts thousands of visitors every day from around the world. Thoughtful planning allows visitors to enjoy the charm without any hassles.

Views

Views

At Marina Beach, one can enjoy the views of the sea, the sand, and the sunrise. Checking weather conditions beforehand helps ensure a pleasant seaside experience.

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik 

