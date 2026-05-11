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NewsPhotosWorld's smallest riverine island: Not in Russia or Bangladesh; Houses a mythology-linked temple
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World's smallest riverine island: Not in Russia or Bangladesh; Houses a mythology-linked temple

India is a land of profound geographical diversity, where every corner unveils a unique spectacle of nature. From the snow-capped peaks of the north to the vibrant tropical landscapes of the south, the country serves as a sanctuary for rare wonders. Assam also captures this spirit perfectly. 

Updated:May 11, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
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Name and location

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Name and location

“Umananda” is known as the world’s smallest river island and is located in the middle of the Brahmaputra River as it flows through Guwahati of Assam. Surrounded by scenic waters, the island is one of the state’s most recognised attractions. 

(Photo Credit: @aweassam/X)

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British name

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British name

The British named the island Peacock Island for its structure.

According to the state government's website, the British named the island Peacock Island. This was because of its structure and appearance, the website further mentioned.

(Photo Credit: @aweassam/X)

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Hindu mythology

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Hindu mythology

As per the Assam government website, according to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva created Umananda Island for the happiness and pleasure of Goddess Parvati. 

It is believed that Lord Shiva resided here. A myth mentioned in the Kalika Purana says that Lord Shiva burnt Kamadeva with his third eye on this island after his meditation was disturbed. Because of this tale, the island is also known as Bhasmachal.

(Photo Credit: @aweassam/X)

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Flora and fauna

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Flora and fauna

Umananda Island is not only known for mythology and spirituality but also for its natural beauty and wildlife. The island is home to the species of golden langur, and Tamarind trees can also be spotted across the island. 

(Photo Credit: @aweassam/X)

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How to reach here?

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How to reach here?

Visitors can reach Umananda Island through a short 10-minute ferry ride across the Brahmaputra River. Ferries operate regularly from Umananda Ghat and Kachari Ghat, which is located near the Guwahati High Court. The convenient ferry service makes travel easy for both tourists and devotees visiting the island. 

(Photo Credit: @aweassam/X)

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When to visit?

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When to visit?

Maha Shivaratri is celebrated with great devotion at Umananda Island. Monday is considered the holiest day at the temple, while the new moon is believed to bring special bliss to devotees visiting the island, as per the website. However, the island remains open for visitors throughout the year. 

(Photo Credit: @himantabiswa/X)

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Credits

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Credits

Note: The pictures used in the slides have been credited individually with each image for proper acknowledgment. 

(Photo Credit: @aweassam/X)

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