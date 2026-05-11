World's smallest riverine island: Not in Russia or Bangladesh; Houses a mythology-linked temple

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As per the Assam government website, according to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva created Umananda Island for the happiness and pleasure of Goddess Parvati.

It is believed that Lord Shiva resided here. A myth mentioned in the Kalika Purana says that Lord Shiva burnt Kamadeva with his third eye on this island after his meditation was disturbed. Because of this tale, the island is also known as Bhasmachal.

(Photo Credit: @aweassam/X)