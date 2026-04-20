World's tallest naturally formed Shiva Lingam: Around 25 feet tall and 22 feet wide; Not Amarnath's ice shiva ling; Check location, details
World's tallest naturally formed Shiva Lingam: A naturally formed Shiva Lingam, known as the tallest of its kind, has drawn attention for its impressive size and spiritual significance. Discovered in the early 2000s, it is located in a serene region.
(Note: All Photos credits are mentioned in the individual slides.)
World's tallest naturally formed Shiva Lingam
According to information available on Incredible India, the world’s tallest naturally formed Shiva Lingam is located at the Shri Siddheshwar Nath Temple in Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.
(Photo Credit: Incredible India website)
Height and width
The tallest naturally formed Shiva Lingam in the world is about 25 feet high and 22 feet wide.
The Shiva Lingam stands at approximately 25 feet in height and 22 feet in width, making it the tallest naturally formed Shiva Lingam in the world.
(Photo Credit: Kaziranga National Park website)
Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh
Ziro Valley is primarily home to the 'Apatani' tribe, as noted by the Kaziranga National Park website.
(Photo Credit: Kaziranga National Park website)
Discovery
As per information available on the Kaziranga National Park website, the Lingam was discovered in the first fortnight of July 2004.
(Photo Credit: Kaziranga National Park website)
Mystery
The website also mentioned that the mystery of the Shiva Lingam in Ziro Valley was mentioned in the holy Shivapurana in the 17th chapter of the ninth section, edition 1893, that "the tallest Shiva Lingam will appear at a place which will be called Lingalaya and the later the whole will be known as Arunachal."
(Photo Credit: Kaziranga National Park website)
Ziro
Located around 115 km from Itanagar, Ziro is a serene town known for its scenic beauty.
(Photo Credit: Kaziranga National Park website)
Credits
All Photos credits are mentioned in the individual slides.
(Photo Credit: Kaziranga National Park website)
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