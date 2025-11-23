World's Top Best Cities: It's Not Delhi Or Mumbai, THIS City Of India Ranks At….
Global city rankings always stir excitement, and the 2026 World’s Best Cities Report by Resonance Consultancy is no exception. Surveying over 270 cities, the report reveals the top 100 urban destinations that excel in economic power, cultural richness, liveability, and global appeal. While London continues to hold the world’s top spot for the 11th year running, Bengaluru shines as India’s rising star, securing 29th place. Known as the nation’s tech hub, the city impresses not just with its booming IT sector but also with sprawling parks, family-friendly attractions, and a vibrant food and retail scene that is capturing the world’s attention.
Bengaluru Ranks 29: India’s Silicon Valley Shines
Frequently dubbed the “Silicon Valley of India,” Bengaluru continues to cement its global reputation. The city is recognised not just as a tech hub but also as a vibrant urban space that blends work with lifestyle, proving it is much more than its technological identity.
The report also highlights three other Indian cities that earned spots on the global list: Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad, each celebrated for its distinctive appeal and unique strengths.
Family-Friendly, Nature-Rich & Well-Connected
Bengaluru tops the globe with a #1 ranking for Family-Friendly Attractions, thanks to destinations like Bannerghatta’s wildlife zone and the exhilarating rides at Wonderla. The city also earns #4 in Nature & Parks, a notable achievement for a rapidly expanding urban centre.
Connectivity has received a boost with the newly opened Yellow Line, improving mobility across the city and supporting Bengaluru’s strong overall position at #19 in the Lovability Index.
A Global Food & Retail Hub
Bengaluru shines on the world stage for its culinary excellence, securing a remarkable #3 global ranking for Restaurants. From heritage seafood at Karavalli to cutting-edge kitchens across Indiranagar, the city offers a gastronomic landscape that delights both residents and visitors.
Its retail offerings are equally compelling. With a #6 global ranking for Shopping, Bengaluru caters to every preference, from luxury brands at UB City to the expansive Phoenix Mall of Asia. Architectural icons such as Vidhana Soudha and Bangalore Palace dominate social media, helping the city clinch the #1 ranking for Sights & Landmarks.
Other Indian Cities That Made The List
India’s representation in the global Top 100 extends well beyond Bengaluru, with three additional cities earning recognition for their growing international appeal.
Mumbai - Rank 40
India’s financial powerhouse stands out for its dynamism, ambition and rapid infrastructure transformation. The city achieves an impressive #3 ranking for Sights & Landmarks, thanks to its architectural landmarks, vibrant neighbourhoods and rich cultural diversity.
Delhi - Rank 54
The capital stands out for its unique blend of historical splendour and modern economic momentum. With iconic sites such as Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb, the Red Fort and Akshardham, Delhi maintains its position in the global Top 5 for Sights & Landmarks. Its lively roster of festivals, cultural events and national celebrations keeps the city highly visible across digital platforms. This is reflected in strong online performance, earning Delhi #7 in Facebook Check-ins, #8 in Instagram Posts and #10 in Google Trends.
Delhi also ranks #10 for Family-Friendly Attractions, supported by its expanding riverside promenades and rejuvenated public spaces that enhance the city’s overall experience. These strengths contribute to the capital securing the #23 spot in the Lovability Index, underscoring its enduring appeal as a destination that balances heritage, culture and modern urban living.
Hyderabad - Rank 82
Hyderabad’s appeal comes from its seamless mix of old-world heritage and contemporary vibrancy. The Charminar still stands as the heart of the Old City, with Laad Bazaar’s jewellery lanes boosting the city’s impressive #20 ranking for Shopping. At the same time, Golconda Fort and Mecca Masjid secure Hyderabad a strong #2 position in Sights & Landmarks.
