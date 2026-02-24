Yellow, red, or blue? What the colour of a railway station board is secretly telling you

1 / 9

If you have ever travelled by train in India, you might have noticed that railway station name boards are not all the same colour. Some are bright yellow, some are blue, a few are white, and certain iconic stations even have red boards.

Most passengers rarely think about this detail. However, these colours are not chosen randomly. Indian Railways follows a proper system while deciding signboard colours. The choice depends on visibility, location, history, and modernisation plans.

Here’s a simple explanation of what these colours actually mean:-