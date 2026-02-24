Advertisement
Yellow, red, or blue? What the colour of a railway station board is secretly telling you


Yellow, red, or blue? What the colour of a railway station board is secretly telling you

Railway station boards in India are painted in different colours like yellow, red, blue, and white for specific reasons related to visibility, heritage, and modernisation. Here’s the real meaning behind this unique colour-coding system used by Indian Railways.

Updated:Feb 24, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
Sign Boards at Indian Railway Stations

Sign Boards at Indian Railway Stations

If you have ever travelled by train in India, you might have noticed that railway station name boards are not all the same colour. Some are bright yellow, some are blue, a few are white, and certain iconic stations even have red boards.

Most passengers rarely think about this detail. However, these colours are not chosen randomly. Indian Railways follows a proper system while deciding signboard colours. The choice depends on visibility, location, history, and modernisation plans.

Here’s a simple explanation of what these colours actually mean:-

Yellow Boards: The Standard and Most Visible Choice

Yellow Boards: The Standard and Most Visible Choice

Yellow is the most common colour used on railway station boards across India. There is a practical reason behind this.

Why Yellow Is Preferred

Yellow is highly visible in different weather conditions, such as fog, rain, dust, and low light.

It reflects more light and stands out clearly from a distance.

Black letters on a yellow background are easy to read.

It works well in both daytime and nighttime conditions.

Because India has diverse climates — from desert areas to humid coastal regions — yellow signboards offer better readability in almost every situation.

Where You’ll See Yellow Boards

Yellow boards are used at:

Major stations

Junctions

Medium-traffic stations

Rural and suburban stations

This standardisation helps passengers quickly recognise station names, even when trains are moving fast.

White Boards: Older and Smaller Stations

White Boards: Older and Smaller Stations

Whiteboards with black lettering are less common today, but can still be found in certain areas.

Why White Was Used

It was cheaper to produce.

It was part of older railway signage systems.

Some stations have not yet been upgraded to the new standards.

Where They Are Found

Small halt stations

Older or legacy stations

Less busy railway routes

Indian Railways is gradually replacing many whiteboards with yellow ones to improve visibility and maintain uniformity.

Blue Boards: Modern and Metro City Stations

Blue Boards: Modern and Metro City Stations

If you travel through major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, or Kolkata, you may notice many blue station boards.

Why Blue Is Used

Blue gives a modern and organised look.

It matches the design style of metro rail systems.

It suits busy urban environments.

It provides a clean and structured appearance.

Common Locations for Blue Boards

Suburban railway networks

Large metropolitan stations

Newly renovated or upgraded terminals

Blue is increasingly being used in urban zones to reflect modern infrastructure and city-style branding.

Red Boards: Heritage and Iconic Stations

Red Boards: Heritage and Iconic Stations

Red railway boards are eye-catching and often linked to historic stations.

Why Red Is Chosen

The red-and-yellow combination has historical importance.

It complements old brick or colonial-era architecture.

It helps preserve the traditional look of heritage stations.

Where You May See Red Boards

Heritage railway stations

Hill stations and mountain railway routes

Architecturally iconic locations

Red boards are maintained to protect the cultural identity and historical value of certain stations.

Modern Upgrades in Railway Signboards

Modern Upgrades in Railway Signboards

Indian Railways is also improving signboards with modern safety features.

New Improvements Include

Reflective paint that glows when train headlights fall on it

Larger fonts for easier reading

Bilingual or trilingual text (English, Hindi, and regional language)

Clear and bold font styles for better accessibility

These upgrades ensure passengers can read station names clearly, even when trains are running at high speeds.

Why Different Colours Are Used: A Simple Breakdown

Why Different Colours Are Used: A Simple Breakdown

Here’s a quick summary of what each colour represents:

Yellow – Standard, high visibility, used widely

White – Older or smaller stations

Blue – Metro cities and modern stations

Red – Heritage and iconic stations

Each colour serves a specific purpose based on practicality, location, and historical importance.

What This Colour System Reveals

What This Colour System Reveals

The railway signboard colour system shows three important things about India:

Scientific planning – Visibility studies influence colour choices.

Respect for history – Heritage stations maintain traditional designs.

Ongoing modernisation – Urban and upgraded stations adopt modern signage.

These small details quietly reflect how Indian Railways has evolved from the era of steam engines to today’s semi-high-speed and modern rail networks.

The next time you wait at a railway station, take a closer look at the signboard. The colour is not just a design choice, it carries meaning. Whether it is yellow for visibility, blue for modern cities, white for legacy stations, or red for heritage sites, each board tells a story about India’s railway journey. Sometimes, even the smallest details reveal the biggest stories.

