Step Into Delhi’s 'Mini France': The Hidden Corners That Feel Strangely European

Civil Lines sits in North Delhi and is known for its calm streets and generous green cover. The neighbourhood grew during the British period, and its bungalows and tree-lined avenues still hold on to a very European sensibility.

The pace slows down the moment you enter, and the surroundings make you feel as if you have wandered into an old residential quarter somewhere far from the city’s usual chaos.

(Disclaimer: This feature is based on general impressions and cultural observations. For a deeper experience, the best way to know these neighbourhoods is to visit and explore them yourself.)

(Photo: Nikhil Choudhary/tripadvisor.in and Tushar Mang/99acres.com)