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NewsPhotosYour pet may know before you do: Check animals that can detect danger early
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Your pet may know before you do: Check animals that can detect danger early

Animals can often perceive the world differently from humans due to their heightened senses. Certain species may detect subtle environmental changes, like vibrations, sounds, or shifts in weather, earlier than humans, which sometimes translates into unusual behaviour. 

Updated:Mar 26, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
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Dogs

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Dogs

Dogs have highly sensitive hearing and can detect high-frequency sounds and ground vibrations, which may cause them to react even when nothing is apparent to humans.

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Cats

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Cats

Cats possess sharp auditory and sensory abilities. Reports suggest they may notice minor environmental changes, prompting alert or anxious behaviour.

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Some birds

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Some birds

Some birds are believed to sense changes in atmospheric conditions. According to a TOI report, they may suddenly stop chirping or leave an area, possibly indicating shifts in weather or surroundings.

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Other animals - Elephants

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Other animals - Elephants

Though not domesticated pets, elephants are known for detecting low-frequency vibrations through the ground, helping them sense distant events.

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Other animals - Snakes

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Other animals - Snakes

Snakes, also not domesticated pets, are highly sensitive to ground vibrations and temperature changes, which can make them aware of approaching danger.

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Disclaimer

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Disclaimer

(The behaviours described are based on general observations and reported tendencies across species. Animal responses can vary widely depending on context, environment, and individual traits. This information is for general awareness only, and Zee News does not vouch for its reliability in predicting danger.)

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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