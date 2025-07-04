1 / 10

Explore the Khajuraho Temples (UNESCO World Heritage Site)

Famed for stunning medieval temples adorned with intricate carvings depicting life, spirituality, and erotic art. Built by the Chandela dynasty between the 10th–12th centuries. It is known worldwide for its unique blend of aesthetic beauty and spiritual depth. Western Group of Temples (most iconic), Kandariya Mahadev Temple—largest and most detailed, Evening Light & Sound Show narrating Khajuraho’s history. Visit early morning or around sunset for soft lighting and fewer crowds. Allow at least 2–3 hours to explore thoroughly.