Your Winter Clothes Covered In Fuzz? 5 Genius Home Tricks To Instantly Remove Lint Balls From Sweaters, Jackets & Blankets

Winter clothes come out of trunks and cupboards as soon as the chill sets in. People pull out sweaters, jackets and blankets. Many notice small lint balls sitting on the surface. These tiny clusters make bright outfits look dull. The texture feels rough and the fabric loses its glow. The good thing is that the fix sits inside every home. Following simple home tricks can fix this problem and bring back the look of fresh winter wear.