10 Adorable DIY Rakhi Ideas To Make At Home This Raksha Bandhan 2025 - Your Brother Will Love Number 7

This is not just another festival on the calendar, 2025’s Rakhi is a rare cosmic jackpot. The union of Saubhagya Yog, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog, and Shravan Nakshatra on a Saturday morning creates an energy vortex of protection, prosperity, and purity.

Astrologers believe that actions taken during this time, like tying Rakhi, making wishes, or performing rituals, carry a higher karmic charge, blessing families with spiritual and material abundance.