10 Alarming Signs Your Vitamin D Levels Are Dangerously Low - And What You Can Do About It

1 / 17

Vitamin D, often called the “sunshine vitamin,” is essential for strong bones, immunity, mood regulation, and overall health. Yet, studies show that nearly 50% of people worldwide are deficient without even realising it. Since vitamin D is both a hormone and a vitamin, its absence affects multiple systems in the body.

If you’ve been struggling with unexplained health issues, checking your vitamin D levels could give you the answers you’ve been missing.