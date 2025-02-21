10 Best Places In India To Visit Before The Summer Heat Arrives For A Perfect Getaway

2 / 12

Known as the "Queen of Hills," Shimla is one of the most popular hill stations in India, offering a cool and pleasant escape from the scorching summer heat. With its colonial charm, scenic landscapes, and lush pine forests, Shimla is perfect for a summer getaway. You can explore the famous Ridge, visit the Jakhoo Temple, or take a stroll down Mall Road. The nearby Kufri is a great place for adventure enthusiasts, offering skiing and hiking opportunities.

Best Time to Visit: March to May