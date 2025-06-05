Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2911626https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/10-books-every-person-should-read-for-self-improvement-2911626
NewsPhotos10 Books Every Person Should Read For Self-Improvement
photoDetails

10 Books Every Person Should Read For Self-Improvement

Feeling stuck in a rut or simply yearning for personal growth? The journey of self-improvement is a continuous one, and often, the most profound insights come from the wisdom shared in books. Whether you're looking to boost your productivity, cultivate stronger relationships, understand yourself better, or find your purpose, there's a book out there that can light the way.
Updated:Jun 05, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
Follow Us

10 Books Every Person Should Read For Self-Improvement

1/11
10 Books Every Person Should Read For Self-Improvement

Here is a list of 10 transformative reads that have consistently empowered individuals to unlock their potential and lead more fulfilling lives.

Follow Us

Think and Grow Rich

2/11
Think and Grow Rich

A self-help book about wealth, specifying steps for achieving wealth both relevant and life-changing by Napoleon Hill.

 

Follow Us

The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People

3/11
The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People

The values of integrity, courage, a sense of justice and most importantly honesty by Stephen R. Covey

 

Follow Us

Atomic Habits

4/11
Atomic Habits

An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear

 

Follow Us

Feeling Good

5/11
Feeling Good

The New Mood Therapy is a book written by David D. Burns

 

Follow Us

The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari

6/11
The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari

 A Fable About Fulfilling Your Dreams & Reaching Your Destiny by Robin Sharma.

 

Follow Us

How To Win Friends And Influence People

7/11
How To Win Friends And Influence People

 How to stop worrying and start living by Dale Carnegie.

 

Follow Us

The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck

8/11
The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck

 A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life by Mark Manson.

 

Follow Us

Ikigai

9/11
Ikigai

The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia.

 

Follow Us

Mindful Zen Habits

10/11
Mindful Zen Habits

 From Suffering to Happiness In 30 Days by Marc Reklau (Author), Manuel Villa (Author).

 

Follow Us

You Are A Badass

11/11
You Are A Badass

 How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life -  by Jen Sincero. 

 

Follow Us
Self improvementBooksatomic habitsikigaiThink and Grow RichFeeling good
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Auto news
Brezza Beats Creta, Scorpio Kicks Punch, Mahindra XUV3XO Tops From Bottom - 10 Best Selling SUVs In May 2025
camera icon7
title
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-575 Lottery Result Today 05-06-2025 OUT: Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
camera icon5
title
Auto news
AMT Vs CVT Vs DCT Vs iMT Vs Torque Converter: Discover Which Automatic Transmission Is Best For You
camera icon9
title
IPL captains debut season
Captains Who Won The IPL In The Fewest Matches: Rajat Patidar Equals Rohit Sharma - Check Full List
camera icon16
title
RCB
RCB’s Golden Season: 16 Records That Prove Their 2025 IPL Title Win Was No Fluke
NEWS ON ONE CLICK