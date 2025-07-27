10 Daily Habits That Instantly Make Your Relationship Healthier - Most Couples Ignore Number 6

3 / 16

1. Begin and End Your Day With a Loving Word or Touch

Why It Matters: Starting and ending your day with affection (a kiss, hug, or even a simple “I love you”) triggers emotional security and comfort. These rituals anchor your relationship, no matter how hectic life gets.

Many couples get so caught up in to-do lists that they forget to connect. Don’t underestimate the power of a warm “good morning” or a heartfelt “good night”—they’re the bookends of emotional intimacy.