NewsPhotos10 Dreamy Monsoon Getaways Near Delhi You Can’t Miss - Number 9 Is A Hidden Paradise Few Know About!
photoDetails

10 Dreamy Monsoon Getaways Near Delhi You Can’t Miss - Number 9 Is A Hidden Paradise Few Know About!

If you're craving misty mornings, lush green hills, and the soothing rhythm of rain, these 10 magical monsoon escapes near Delhi are exactly what you need. Read on!

Updated:Jul 07, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
Monsoon getaways near Delhi

1/16
Monsoon getaways near Delhi

As the sweltering Delhi heat gives way to the refreshing monsoon breeze, it’s the perfect time to pack a bag, grab a raincoat, and escape to the hills. Whether you're a nature lover, peace seeker, or a weekend wanderer, these monsoon destinations near Delhi promise mist-kissed mornings, lush green landscapes, and the sound of rain that soothes the soul. And guess what? Spot Number 9 might just steal your heart.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand – Queen of the Mist

2/16
monsoon getaways near Delhi, places to visit near Delhi in monsoon, Morni Hills Haryana,

Rain transforms Mussoorie into a fairytale. The iconic Kempty Falls roar with life, Gun Hill offers cloudy views, and The Mall Road turns into a cozy walkway with umbrellas and chai stalls. It’s the perfect mix of adventure and romance.

Nainital, Uttarakhand – Lake City in the Clouds

3/16

Monsoon turns Nainital into a painter’s canvas—where clouds float over the lake and pine-covered hills whisper stories. Enjoy quiet boat rides, café-hopping on Mall Road, or simply gaze at the rain from a lakeside window.

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand – Where Silence Speaks

4/16
monsoon getaways near Delhi, places to visit near Delhi in monsoon, Morni Hills Haryana,

If peace had an address, it’d be Lansdowne. Surrounded by dense oak and pine forests, this quiet hill station comes alive during monsoon. The roads are wrapped in mist, churches echo with history, and every corner feels like a secret hideaway.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand – Monsoon Meets Meditation

5/16
monsoon getaways near Delhi, places to visit near Delhi in monsoon, Morni Hills Haryana,

While adventure sports slow down in monsoon, Rishikesh reveals a quieter, more spiritual side. The Ganga flows fiercely, the air is electric with chants and the rain adds a divine rhythm. Perfect for yoga retreats, riverfront aartis, and soul-searching.

Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh – Colonial Charm in the Rain

6/16
weekend trips from Delhi, rainy season travel Delhi NCR, Uttarakhand monsoon destinations, Himachal

Narrow winding roads, colonial bungalows, and the scent of wet pine make Kasauli a romantic retreat. Visit the Sunset Point on a drizzly evening or sip ginger tea at a café as the clouds roll by—every moment feels cinematic.

Bhimtal, Uttarakhand – The Quiet Cousin of Nainital

7/16
weekend trips from Delhi, rainy season travel Delhi NCR, Uttarakhand monsoon destinations, Himachal

For those who love Nainital but hate the crowd, Bhimtal is a peaceful alternative. The lake here is larger, the air fresher, and during monsoon, it feels like nature just pressed the refresh button.

Bhowali, Uttarakhand – Your Monsoon Staycation Spot

8/16
weekend trips from Delhi, rainy season travel Delhi NCR, Uttarakhand monsoon destinations, Himachal

Just a few minutes from Nainital, Bhowali is dotted with orchards and misty views. Stay in a cozy Airbnb or hillside retreat and take day trips to Nainital, Kainchi Dham, or Mukteshwar, it’s the base camp for peace and exploration.

Ranikhet & Almora – Where Culture Meets Cloudscape

9/16
weekend trips from Delhi, rainy season travel Delhi NCR, Uttarakhand monsoon destinations, Himachal

These Kumaoni towns are a blend of heritage and Himalayan charm. Monsoon brings cultural festivals, cloudy mountain treks, and delicious pahadi cuisine. Whether it’s Almora’s vibrant bazaars or Ranikhet’s peaceful orchards, the vibe is magical.

Morni Hills, Haryana – The Monsoon Gem You Never Knew Existed!

10/16
weekend trips from Delhi, rainy season travel Delhi NCR, Uttarakhand monsoon destinations, Himachal

Just 5 hours from Delhi, Morni Hills is Haryana’s best-kept secret. During monsoon, the hills come alive with greenery, the twin lakes shimmer like mirrors, and the cool breeze carries the scent of rain and pine. With lesser crowds and stunning views, it’s perfect for family getaways, romantic drives, or solo trips into nature. Few know it, but this place is Delhi’s closest answer to a peaceful hill station.

 

Corbett National Park & Sattal – Jungle Rains and Lake Tranquility

11/16
monsoon getaways near Delhi, places to visit near Delhi in monsoon, Morni Hills Haryana, best hill s

Though safaris are restricted in heavy rain, Corbett still offers rustic stays amidst nature’s orchestra of thunder and birdsong. Pair it with Sattal’s peaceful lakes and forests, and you have a monsoon combo that’s both wild and wonderful.

Hidden gems near Delhi

12/16
monsoon getaways near Delhi, places to visit near Delhi in monsoon, Morni Hills Haryana, best hill s

Delhi’s urban chaos deserves a seasonal pause. And what better way to reboot than to step into nature’s theatre during monsoon? 

Uttarakhand travel tips

13/16
monsoon getaways near Delhi, places to visit near Delhi in monsoon, Morni Hills Haryana, best hill s

From lakes to hills, and spiritual havens to hidden gems like Morni Hills, each spot brings you closer to nature’s monsoon magic.

Uttarakhand monsoon destinations

14/16
monsoon getaways near Delhi, places to visit near Delhi in monsoon, Morni Hills Haryana, best hill s

So, grab your umbrella and let the raindrops lead the way—adventure, serenity, and surprise await just a few hours from your doorstep.

Best hill stations near Delhi

15/16
monsoon getaways near Delhi, places to visit near Delhi in monsoon, Morni Hills Haryana, best hill s

Rain turns nearby hill stations into green wonderlands—perfect for a weekend escape.

Places to visit near Delhi in monsoon

16/16
monsoon getaways near Delhi, places to visit near Delhi in monsoon, Morni Hills Haryana, best hill

Pic Credits: Freepik  

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

