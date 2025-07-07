10 Dreamy Monsoon Getaways Near Delhi You Can’t Miss - Number 9 Is A Hidden Paradise Few Know About!

10 / 16

Just 5 hours from Delhi, Morni Hills is Haryana’s best-kept secret. During monsoon, the hills come alive with greenery, the twin lakes shimmer like mirrors, and the cool breeze carries the scent of rain and pine. With lesser crowds and stunning views, it’s perfect for family getaways, romantic drives, or solo trips into nature. Few know it, but this place is Delhi’s closest answer to a peaceful hill station.